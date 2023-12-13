‘Last Ferry’ for first Salute

Brazilian Manoel Nunes, who has already won a fifth Singapore champion jockey title, is banking on Super Salute to cap his outstanding 2023 season.

Super achievers like Super Salute can be a hard act to follow when they move to another yard.

A slew of variables can account for the perceived lack of success – timing, adaptation, race circumstances, but to name a few.

Regardless, the pressure does build up the longer the return to the winner’s circle takes, and trainer Richard Lim would have felt the heat by now.

While the former jockey is not hard-up for that Super Salute breakthrough within his purview, it would still be nice to tick that box before the season draws to a close.

On 100 points, Sky Eye was on paper the highest rated among the horses Lim took over from disqualified trainer Jason Lim (no relation) in July, but Super Salute (97 points) had more upside.

“It’d be great to finally get a win from Super Salute. He’s the best horse I got from Jason Lim,” said Lim.

“That’s the last ferry for 2023.”

Lim is referring to the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,400m) on Dec 17, which will come at Super Salute’s sixth time of asking under his banner.

Granted, Lim had been unable to pad up the I Am Invincible five-year-old’s haul of seven wins until now, but his efforts were anything but mediocre. He finished out of the placings only once.

Right off the bat, the stakes were high. Their very first combination came in the third and final leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

The scoreline read 1-1 with Super Salute claiming the first 1,400m leg, the Group 3 Silver Bowl, while Golden Monkey levelled up in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m).

Ridden by regular patner Manoel Nunes, they were in the firing line for a long way but were beaten fair and square by a better Golden Monkey.

Bar an unplaced run in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over the 1,200m, which is too short for him, Super Salute has been thereabouts, but could not quite finish off the way he used to.

At his last start, in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m), he was four deep coming to the home turn.

He presented with a nice turn of foot out wide but Pacific Emperor held sway on the rail to get up by the narrowest of margins – a nose. Super Salute stuck on well, only to lose the runner-up spot by a short head to Major King (Bruno Queiroz).

A win at the penultimate 2023 meeting and Super Salute’s last for the season would mean a lot to Lim, more so when he feels the stars have aligned this time.

“I feel Super Salute is finally in at the right handicap this time,” said Lim.

“He is giving Golden Monkey 1½kg, he has a good draw in three whereas Golden Monkey has got a bad draw (13).

“The 1,400m is also the best distance for him. He should run a good race.”

Nunes added a longer time between runs as another factor which could help towards breaking the duck for Lim.

“It may have been a mistake to run him in the Merlion Trophy, dropping him from 1,400m to 1,200m in two weeks. It was too close,” said the five-time Singapore champion jockey.

“Super Salute is a horse who likes to run fresh. So, we have given him a break and he seems better since he came back.

“He trialled very well last Thursday. He ran relaxed throughout.

“I was supposed to have ridden him for some pace work today, but we did it yesterday to keep him fresher to his race on Sunday.

“I was very happy with both workouts. He has drawn barrier No. 3, hopefully he runs well.

“We then hope to run him in the New Year Cup at his next start.”

The traditional curtain raiser makes a comeback at the first 2024 meeting on Jan 6. The Group 3 Polytrack 1,200m event was last run in 2020 and won by Nowyousee for Tan Kah Soon.

