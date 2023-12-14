Last licences to thrill

Sazali Ramli screaming with delight as he punches home his one and only winner, Kevin Eleven, for his then master Michael Clements on Feb 26, 2016. The Singaporean apprentice jockey will make a riding comeback in 2024, along with two other new names.

A total of 32 riders were granted a licence to ride at Singapore’s farewell season in 2024, with only three new names joining the roster.

All the licences are issued for 12 months – and none for six months, as was the previous practice.

Ryan Curatolo is no stranger to Singapore racegoers. The Frenchman plied his trade at Kranji in 2016 and 2017, booting home 35 winners.

The 31-year-old was meant to begin a new stint in October, but his comeback was held up by an injury sustained in Japan.

Fully recovered and currently in Dubai, Curatolo is among eight expatriate jockeys given a visiting jockey’s licence in 2024. It is understood he will only commence his licence after he returns from Dubai in March.

The other two additions to the Kranji jockeys’ room are two apprentice jockeys, Sazali Ramli and Chong Shin Wah.

The former is not entirely new as he rode for less than 12 months in 2015 and 2016, riding one winner in 31 rides, Kevin Eleven, for his former master, ex-trainer Michael Clements.

Now 34, Sazali will be indentured to trainer Steven Burridge, for whom he has often been riding barrier trials of late.

Chong is another commonly seen name on trials lists, but Donna Logan’s new apprentice has never ridden in a race before.

As for the other 29 riders, they are split between 20 seniors (seven expats and 13 locals) and nine apprentice jockeys, who have all ridden in Singapore in the current 2023 season.

Australian jockey Ronnie Stewart figures among the licensees even if he cut short his 2023 season to return to Australia in December.

The lightweight rider has taken a leave of absence of three months to test the waters at his father’s smallgoods business in Adelaide.

Regular visitor Bernardo Pinheiro will likely start after his current Dubai tenure ends up in March, just like Curatolo. The Brazilian jockey followed the same pattern in 2022 and 2023, after three one-day visits in 2019.

Among the home-grown riding ranks, four of them will miss the opening meeting on Jan 6 through suspension, namely Wong Chin Chuen, Krisna Thangamani and apprentice jockeys Akmazani Mazuki and Jerlyn Seow.

Seow, who could etch her name in Singapore racing history by becoming the first female rider to be crowned Singapore champion apprentice if she hangs on to her three-win lead on Rozlan Nazam, will be back at the following meeting on Jan 14.

Krisna also returns from his two-month suspension on the same day. Akmazani is ousted for the same length, but his first day back is on Feb 11 on Fortune Bowl day, which marks the return of the Chinese New Year meeting.

Wong, on the other hand, can be seen back on a Kranji racecard only from March 2. He is serving a four-month ban for his handling of War Frontier on Sept 30.

It is understood he has also taken a leave of absence of three months, during which time he may try his hand at South Korean racing.

With their riding career facing an uncertain future as Singapore’s last day of racing on Oct 5, 2024 looms, Singaporean and Malaysian riders alike may not even see out the whole season.

Overseas options are being looked at, such as Korea, the United Kingdom, Malaysia and even China as track riders. Jockey Shafrizal Saleh has already pioneered that path to the state-of-the-art Hong Kong Jockey Club-owned training track in Conghua, Guangdong.

The current Kranji riding ranks are already experiencing a shortage of jockeys, albeit it is also the holiday season.

Excluding the seven short-term licensees like Hugh Bowman and Jake Bayliss, a total of 33 longer-term licensees were active in 2023.

At Kranji’s penultimate meeting on Dec 17 (curtain comes down on Dec 30), only around half are still available – 12 senior riders and five apprentices.

The missing names are either because of relinquishment of licences (six), suspensions (six – down to five with Iskandar Rosman resuming on Dec 30), lack of support (one) or holiday (three). Bruno Queiroz is in Brazil for his Christmas vacation, Simon Kok is in France to get married and A’Isisuhairi Kasim has taken a break.

Further movements are expected as that final season wears on. While more outs than ins are foreseen, some foreign jockeys are keen for a last hurrah before the Kranji gates close for good, especially those who have grown attached to the place.

Australian frequent flyer Daniel Moor has expressed an interest in staying longer-term while global icon and former four-time Singapore champion jockey Joao Moreira has been approached to guest star at big race days.

