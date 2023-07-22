LAST SHOT AT A FIRST DERBYLast shot at a first Derby

From the six Group 1 races on the Singapore racing calendar, two majors are still missing from trainer Shane Baertschiger’s resume – the Singapore Derby (1,800m) and Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

Tellingly, the “Big Two” have also eluded the Baertschiger family mantelpiece. His father and mentor Don was unsuccessful in both marquee races in the 18 years he trained in Singapore (at Bukit Timah and Kranji).

When Baertschiger Jr saw Group 3 Chairman’s Stakes (2,000m) placegetter Saint Tropez was up for sale in May 2022, he saw a chance to kill two birds with one stone.

The son of Not A Single Doubt fitted the bill for staying features like the Gold Cup, and his age made him a Derby prospect, too.

Baertschiger put his money where his mouth was. He shelled out A$200,000 ($180,200) for the three-time winner.

More than a year later, his long-haul Derby plans have come to fruition, even if the journey there has been unremarkable.

In six starts – which began in Class 4 company – the MA Racing & Hi Vis Stable’s expensive new recruit has scored only once – in a Class 3 race (1,800m) on April 8.

It became the springboard to the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, taken by Super Salute in the first leg (Group 3 Silver Bowl, 1,400m), and Golden Monkey in the second leg (Group 2 Stewards’ Cup, 1,600m).

But, to Baertschiger, the lead-up runs, including the two legs, were a means to an end.

“He had two weeks off after his last win. We then got him fit for the Derby,” said the Australian.

“It was always the plan to drop back in the Stewards’ Cup. But, he peaked on his run with 100m to go.

“He may not have won many races, but he has reached his peak fitness when it mattered.”

The one saving grace that still fuels the camp’s hopes for an upset was that Saint Tropez will stay all day, unlike eight of his 11 peers in the line-up.

“He, Istataba and Cavalry are the only three who’ve won over the trip,” said Baertschiger.

“Golden Monkey was the horse to beat in the Stewards’ Cup, but it’ll be his first time at the trip. Whether he relaxes if there is no speed remains to be seen.

“Both Super Salute and Invincible Tycoon are also a query at the trip. Cavalry won a nice race, but he’ll be second-up.”

The prep has unfolded without fuss or fireworks, but if there was to be one blemish, it came in the booking of jockeys.

Ronnie Stewart, his regular partner at the last four of his six starts, had to unfortunately give up his spot in the one that mattered the most.

“On Monday, Ronnie told me he had some work-permit issues,” said Baertschiger.

“As CC’s (Wong Chin Chuen) ride (Pacific Gold) was scratched, I was happy to put him on.

“CC actually rode him at his last gallop on Wednesday, and he was very happy with him.”

Saint Tropez and Wong breezed up the last 600m in 38.9sec.

After the wet Thursday that gave rise to flash floods across the island, some may gaze anxiously at the skies on Sunday. But Baertschiger is not concerned.

“If it rains, it won’t bother him as he’s won on soft ground in Australia,” he said.

The outermost alley (11) does not seem to worry Baertschiger either.

“He’ll go forward. He won when he was up with the pace,” he said,

“The wide barrier won’t matter. There is a 700m run to the first turn, he has enough gate speed to go forward and come in.”

Regardless, to see Saint Tropez sashed as the 65th winner of one of Singapore’s most iconic blue ribands would shock most.

Baertschiger is happy to fly under the radar, while hoping his Kranji Mile, Lion City Cup, Raffles Cup and Queen Elizabeth II Cup trophies will have new company of that calibre by Sunday evening.

“It’d be nice if I won it. This is probably my last chance as I doubt I’ll have another chance next year,” he said, referring to Singapore racing’s swansong in October 2024.

“Both Dad and I have had six tries each in the Derby (Super Goldluck’s second for Don in 2000 the closest). Lucky 13, why not?”