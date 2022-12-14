Last-start winner Melech can get on a roll

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) SMELTING meets a moderate field and the work riders’ style of racing could suit her. She could do it at her 39th attempt.

(8) PRAYUPONASTAR was quietly fancied on debut and was not disgraced after choking up. She can only improve.

(1) HEART AND MIND was hampered last time and could feature.

(3) GAETANA is looking for trifecta money.



Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) TRE AMICI found support in all five runs to date and could get his just reward. Many are looking to capitalise if he fluffs his lines.

(7) FULL GO is not going places but could challenge.

(4) LAST SURVIVOR is starting to show.

(11) SOUTHERN STYLE is carded to race in Cape Town before this.

Watch first-timer (12) MOTHER OF PEARL.



Race 3 (1,450m)

(8) SAVE THE QUEEN will relish the extra and can only improve on debut. (9) THREE STRANDS was blowing on debut and will know more about it.

(10) TREE FAIRY is improving with racing and should have gained enough experience to contest the finish.

(3) REGGIES GIRL is looking for trifecta money.

(5) ULTIMA ICTU can run a place.



Race 4 (1,450m)

(5) ARCHIMIDES found no support on debut but finished off strongly to take second. Look for a big run.

(7) MAGIC PRINCE needed his second run and should enjoy the extra.

(6) FOG BANK was second to the useful East Coast on debut but comes off a nine-month break. May need it.

(1) GODFATHER may challenge if he can overcome an awkward draw.



Race 5 (1,500m)

(4) MERIDIUS is back in weaker company with the blinkers off. Look for a decent performance.

Top weight (1) BEY SUYAY should run another honest race and, with 2.5kg off his back, must be considered.

He is conceding 10.5kg to bang-in-form (8) FUTURE PEARL, who has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(7) SEQUOIA, (2) WOLFFS WORLD and (6) DUKE OF RAIN could get into the money.



Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) TRUST THE FIRE should be right there at the finish if left alone up front.

(2) PHINDA MZALA receives 3.5kg from him for two lengths on their meeting in September and could narrow the gap.

(4) LOOKING HOT and (5) QUICK RUN should not be far behind and are definite trifecta contenders.

(7) BRIDGE OF SPIES has not won in three years but may sneak a place.



Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) DANCING DORA keeps on winning and is now aiming for five in succession. However, she has a few to contend with.

On weight difference, (3) MYTHICAL DREAM and (8) WINGS OF NIKE should have an edge over her.

(5) ROSE FOR TRIPPI is 0.5kg better off with WINGS OF NIKE for 0.5 length, so must be right there.

(7) ROSE VELVET is looking for minor money.



Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) MELECH won at the second time of asking and looks sure to win his fair share. He gets the nod to go in again.

(3) ESQUEVELLE deserved her third victory and will not go down without a fight.

(4) RIMAAH should be ripe and ready to give her best.

(2) ON CUE will enjoy a fast pace up front and should finish off strongly.

(8) MESCAL and (9) METEORIC could make the quartet.



Race 9 (2,000m)

(7) RARATONGA ROSE is holding form and should give another decent showing.

(4) FLAG BEARER did well when striding freely in front and, with the same apprentice aboard, could adopt same tactics.

(10) MIRREN had a short rest, which could prove a very wise move.

(8) LADY REGENT and (12) THE INKOSANA come off maiden wins and look to have a strong say in this.