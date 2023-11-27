Last Supper not main dish yet

Manoel Nunes coaxing Last Supper (No. 5) to the line in the Class 4 race (1,200m) on Nov 25. Pacific Victory (Iskandar Rosman), on his outside, ran second.

The promising three-year-old Last Supper may have resurfaced on Nov 25 with a different gear, jockey and owner from those listed on the race card at his debut win, but the end-result remained the same – another win, for a two-from-two.

Sent out as the $13 favourite, the James Peters-trained galloper duly doubled the dose in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m).

But, unlike the contempt with which he treated his Restricted Maiden rivals at his first win on Aug 20, he had to dig a lot deeper this time.

With Manoel Nunes up, instead of Vlad Duric, and sporting the Yu Long green-and-white silks following a successful offer for Peters’ 100 per cent share, Last Supper, who was also trying out earmuffs, issued his challenge four wide from the top of the straight.

In front of him, From The Navy (Ronnie Stewart) and Webster (Rozlan Nazam) looked like sitting ducks after they eye-balled each other in the lead.

But a closer fight was on the cards when neither abdicated, even after Last Supper poked his head in front at the 200m.

Amazingly, it was still a hot contest in the next 100m. Last Supper still held sway, but the only Kranji progeny of dual Australian Group 1 winner Grunt could not quite deliver the coup de grace.

With a late rush on the outside, last-start winner Pacific Victory (Iskandar Rosman) looked likely to break the deadlock.

But class prevailed in the end. Last Supper found enough to hit the line first with a ½-length to spare from Pacific Victory.

From The Navy hung on gamely for third place another head away, just nudging Webster out of a podium finish by an identical margin. The winning time was 1min 9.96sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

Peters, who was at the double after Fast And Fearless ($37) scored earlier, was a relieved man at the winner’s circle.

The weight of expectations had been high, especially after an unusually long three-month wait for a much-hyped horse like Last Supper to return to the races.

The win was no walk in the park, but Peters said immaturity was the roadblock, not fitness levels.

“Mentally, he’s still learning what racing is all about. There is more strengthening up to do,” said the English conditioner.

“He was fit and ready today. I left it to Nunes on how to ride him, I just told him to ride him where he was comfortable.

“The horse was drawn well (three), there was a good pace to the race. It was all about educating him today.

“But he’s still mentally not there yet. It’ll come with more experience, he won on raw ability today.”

Unfortunately, fans may have to show another good dose of patience to find out if the unbeaten run can be stretched.

“I’ll speak to the owners. We may have to give him another time off and target next year,” said Peters.

Nunes concurred that Last Supper had an engine, but was not quite the finished article yet.

“He’s still a big baby, he’s still learning,” said the Brazilian ace, who, with that win, sealed a treble (scored earlier aboard My Boss and Ghalib) and a fifth Singapore champion jockey title.

“He’s a big strong horse, and still doesn’t know how to use his ability.

“He can overrace a fair bit, but James has done a good job to teach him how to settle.

“When we put the earmuffs on in the trial, he worked much better. He’ll do much better next season.

“I don’t think I’ve ever ridden for Yu Long before. It was good to win a race for them.”

Owned by Chinese mining magnate Zhang Yuesheng, Yu Long is a well-established racing empire with stables mainly in Ireland and Australia. It penetrated the Singapore market in 2018, sending in horses instantly recognisable by names bearing the Yulong prefix.

With six wins under Mark Walker, Yulong Edition was the best horse raced by Zhang at Kranji. The Irish-bred stayer had a tilt at the Singapore Gold Cup in 2020, but faded to an unplaced finish after leading.

While Yu Long have cut back on their Singapore stock, selling most to their local partner, Team Cheval, they still have in Last Supper one last shot at glory at Kranji – for only one year, though.

