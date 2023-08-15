Last Supper is very forward

Last Supper winning his first trial with Vlad Duric astride on July 25. Duric was also aboard in his second trial success, in a faster time, on Aug 10. PHOTO: STC

After coming away with a double at the just-concluded meeting, former champion jockey Vlad Duric is expected to continue the good work on Sunday.

For certain, he will pick up some good rides.

One of them is two-time trial winner Last Supper – in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden Division 1 event for two and three year olds.

That will be over the 1,200m on turf.

Duric, who steered home Gold Governor and Thunder to victory on Aug 13, worked Last Supper and Fire, who is handicapped in the same race, on Tuesday morning.

Fire, from Tim Fitzsimmons’ yard, did nothing wrong when covering the 600m in 39.1sec.

The same could be said for the James Peters-trained Last Supper, who clocked 39.3 for 600m.

But, come Sunday, Duric will be legged up aboard Last Supper, who is owned by Peters himself.

The Australian has always been a part of the Last Supper’s preparation for his debut.

He partnered the three-year-old Australian-bred when Peters sent him out for his first trial on July 25.

That day, when carrying a massive load of 68kg, Last Supper did everything right.

Giving the leaders a five-length headstart on straightening for the run home, Last Supper unleashed a terrific finishing burst which saw him sweep to the lead.

He would eventually win the trial by almost a length, clocking 1min 01.26sec for the 1,000m journey.

Duric was again the man in the saddle when Last Supper was sent out for his second trial.

That was on Aug 10 and he led from pillar to post.

In the process, he showed gutsy spirit, holding off a late challenge from Eruption – the mount of Bruno Queiroz – to win by a nose.

That day, Last Supper’s winning time was 1:00.89, which was an improvement on his first hit-out.

Last Supper has obviously progressed further. He is shaping up nicely and a winning debut would not come as a surprise.

Of course, Fitzsimmons will have something to say about it.

Fire is, well, hot.

And the son of Shalaa has race experience on his side.

Fitzsimmons also has two other strong runners, Ben’s Champion and Geobels Glory.

Mind you, like Last Supper, both are also trial winners.

They will most likely do their final gallops on Wednesday morning. Watch out.

Fire has faced the starter three times and, on all three occasions, he turned in good showings.

On June 17, when ridden by Ronnie Stewart, he encountered traffic problems soon after the start and had to be checked.

Hopelessly out of the reckoning when they straightened in that 1,100m affair, Fire was doing his best work late.

He eventually took third spot in that contest won by Greatham Boy.

He then picked up another small cheque when he again ran third, this time to Artillery in a 1,200m sprint on grass.

And, on July 23 in the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe, he really picked up some fans.

But, under Hugh Bowman, he finished a two-length fifth to Greatham Boy in another 1,200m race on turf.

Fire is certainly the real thing. He will be hot on Sunday and, if you are on something else, you might just get burnt.

Away from that interesting race for Kranji’s youngsters, strap yourself in for another exciting event on the 12-race programme.

That is when the two top-rated runners in the Class 4 sprint do battle.

Rated 67 and 66 points respectively, Kassab and Bransom look set to fill the quinella in the $50,000 race.

In separate gallops, Kassab covered the 600m in a flashy 37.6 while Bransom, ridden by Yusoff Fadzli, did it easily in 39.9.

A three-time winner with more than $100,000 in the bank, Kassab is heading for better things.

Having only his third start in 2023, he ran a smack-up second to Lim’s Denali in a 1,000m sprint on July 15.

But that is the way it has been with him. His trainer, Michael Clements, has spaced out his runs – he had five outings in 2022 and only four in 2021.

Still, his form figures for those 12 runs read a healthy 3-3-2.

Three wins, three runner-up spots and two third placings.

Yes, he is a good horse to have in the barn.

Same, too, with Bransom.

Prepared by Stephen Gray, he has won thrice from just five races.

Come Sunday, he will be shooting for his third straight success and a fourth victory.

On current form, and on the strength of his most recent gallop, he must be given an outstanding chance of hitting the mark.