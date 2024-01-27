'Last win is for real this time'

Silo (Vlad Duric) reappearing at Kranji four weeks after his "last race and win" to again end on a victorious note. Adding to the case of deja vu, Makin is the runner-up at both "farewell" races.

Trainer Stephen Crutchley was adamant there would not be another change of heart after Silo’s “truly last” win at Kranji on Jan 27.

“This time, it’s for real,” said the Kiwi handler. “That was his last race, he’s definitely going to Hong Kong.”

At the final day of the 2023 Singapore season on Dec 30, after Silo took out the last race, Crutchley broke the news that the smart three-year-old had run his farewell Singapore race and was heading for Hong Kong.

They had even booked him on a Feb 29 flight.

With the last chapter to the rich 182-year-old history of Singapore racing coming up on Oct 5, owner Constance Cheng and her Toast Trusts & Silo Stable partners had decided to send Silo to the premier Asian racing jurisdiction to continue his career under Australian trainer Mark Newnham.

But, to the surprise of many, the National Defense colt was one of the nine entries to the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m) four weeks later on Jan 27.

It begged the question if those overseas plans had been shelved – or something else had happened.

Fresh hopes that Silo would after all contest the Singapore 3YO races were suddenly rekindled among his growing fan base.

It turned out that the extra time came about for the sake of the horse’s welfare. But, at least, Silo has graced Kranji with an encore before bowing out for good.

“We didn’t want to run him, but all of a sudden, he got too bouncy. We could not keep him in his box,” said Crutchley, who was incidentally the last of the 18 Kranji trainers to open his 2024 account.

“The best thing to do was to give him one more race or he could hurt himself. It’s great that he’s won again.”

As much as Silo demolished a Class 4 field with contempt at his “false farewell”, the manner of his actual last Singapore win was even more impressive to pundits.

When Makin (Manoel Nunes), coincidentally the runner-up at his last win, kicked clear hard up against the rails, Silo looked on the ropes, triggering the thought in some quarters he should have quit while he was ahead.

Between the two class risers, the momentum was swinging towards the Al-Arabiya-owned Makin exacting sweet revenge on Silo.

While Makin had taken the shortest way home and was already in full flight, Vlad Duric had to take Silo around the weakening leader Red Dot (Clyde Leck) upon straightening.

But the $8 favourite showed his class as he reeled Makin in to post another smart win by 1¼ lengths, with Trident (Ryan Curatolo) third another 2¼ lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 21.15sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

“He let the leader (Makin) go early, but when that horse kicked on the rails, I thought he had his work cut out,” said Crutchley.

“The way he still picked him up was a sign of a very good horse. It was too easy in the end.

“Too bad we won’t get to see him run in the 3YO races here.”

Silo stamped himself among one of the best two-year-olds in 2023 – only to be beaten fair and square by Greatham Boy in the championship decider, the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) on July 23.

He has since improved by leaps and bounds and would have been the likely hot favourite to the 3YO crown in 2024.

Duric, for one, was sorry to see his back, but still wished Cheng and partners well at their colt’s future endeavours in his new hunting ground.

“He’s a good horse, he’s a genuine little horse,” said the Australian rider, who even once compared Silo to his 2011 3YO Singapore Triple Crown winner Gingerbread Man.

“I rode him a bit out of his pattern today. He’s better with cover, but because of the small field, I wanted to take bad luck out of the equation.

“I’ve not had much luck (with my rides) today, and I didn’t want him to be back on the fence and get held up.

“He’ll be a handy horse over there.”

While Duric may not know if he will throw his leg over another exciting youngster, he definitely knows he is only as good as his last winner – who was not Silo that day.

The four-time Singapore champion jockey went on to ride a race-to-race double aboard Pacific MV ($22) for David Kok in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,100m).

The late haul made up for his earlier frustrating run on beaten fancies June (third), Foxship (fourth) and Elite Jubilation (sixth, and badly hampered before the home turn).

