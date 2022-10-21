Late Cyclone gathers pace

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons is hoping that Cyclone can sneak into the Singapore Gold Cup field with a second-up win on Saturday

Cyclone’s Singapore Gold Cup mission has been a whirlwind preparation, to say the least.

If not for importation protocols going awry, Buffalo Stable’s new acquisition would have landed in Singapore around July.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons could then have mapped out a better campaign for Sydney champion Chris Waller’s former two-time winner (when racing as Wheelhouse) towards his main assignment on Nov 19.

Red tape unfortunately delayed his arrival by two months. The Singapore Gold Cup quest was suddenly touch and go, but the gilt-edged plans were not shelved.

Rated at 74 points, the Pierro five-year-old made his Kranji debut under Manoel Nunes in a Class 3 1,200m race on Sept 24. For a rustled-up first preparatory run over an unsuitable trip, a closing fifth around 1½ lengths off the winner Wealth Elite was a more than praiseworthy performance.

“All things considered, it was a nice effort first-up,” said Fitzsimmons.

“He was bought for the Gold Cup in mind and should have arrived here two months earlier. There were a lot of issues with his quarantine.

“There was so much drama to get him over here. It’s been really rushed, it’s been a real nightmare.

“He’s been at the stable for only eight weeks and we had only 5½ weeks to get him ready. There weren’t many lead-up races, either.”

Still, improvement is expected at his second start in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 1,400m race, even if he is taking on slick rivals such as Red Ocean and Stenmark whilst meeting his last-start conqueror Wealth Elite 2.5kg better off.

Fitzsimmons knows the score. Nothing less than a win would be Cyclone’s ticket to the $1 million Group 1 showpiece.

“He can still get in but he has to win this Saturday,” said the Australian handler.

“Shane Baertschiger’s horse (Red Ocean) will be really hard to beat on the way he trialled the other day. Cyclone was in the same trial and ran on well for third.”

Even if Nunes will stick to Fitzsimmons’ No. 1 Gold Cup runner Relentless, he has been a major cog in the wheel of Cyclone’s quick turnaround. The Brazilian was also aboard in that barrier trial won by Red Ocean on Sept 24.

Ridden cold at the rear early, Cyclone improved rapidly as he made a sweeping run round the field to finish less than five lengths behind the winner.

“My horse wants more ground. He’s quite a versatile horse, he can get back but you can actually ride him anywhere,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Ironchamp coming out will change the speed map but it really will make no difference.”

Stablemate Boomba would also lap up a fast tempo, even if his trainer felt the track was the main conviction at the Showcasing five-year-old’s last-start sixth to Super Impact in a Class 3 race over the mile on Sept 24.

“Boomba ran well based on his sectional times. There was a leader bias that day and it was hard to make ground, it was a run that was full of merit.” said Fitzsimmons.

No matter what happens in the last six meetings, Cliff Brown’s former assistant trainer has earned more of a distinction than a merit at his fourth Kranji season.

On 53 winners, he is snapping at the heels of current leader Donna Logan, who is on 54 winners.

Though he said Logan’s superior armoury is tipping the scales in the Kiwi horsewoman’s favour, he will not go down without a fight.

“It’ll be hard because she has a lot more horses. She runs a factory,” he said.

“This year, she’s had 144 more runners than me. If I had 10% of that, I think I could’ve been in front.

“Of course, I’d like to have a go at the title but I’ll still stick to my plan and not run my horses for the sake of running them. If we’re good enough, we’re good enough.”