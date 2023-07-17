Le Grange 2yo strikes while the iron is hot

Bernardo Pinheiro driving the Ricardo Le Grange-trained debutant Strike Gold to a resounding win in Saturday's Race 4, the Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on the Short Course D at the Singapore Turf Club. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Ricardo Le Grange may have been in Japan on Saturday, but it was back home that the stable was making it big with the trainer’s two-year-olds finishing 1-2.

Whether the $75,000 Restricted Maiden’s (1,200m) impressive debut winner Strike Gold can hit the bigger time on Sunday remains to be seen. Runner-up Ace Of Diamonds is not running.

Strike Gold is entered for the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m), Singapore’s only feature race for juveniles, and which is returning after a two-year absence.

Le Grange, who has as many as 10 “babies” on his books this year, has also entered Are You Happy.

“These two-year-olds can be hard to back up at times. We’ll see how they pull up first,” said assistant trainer Jacci Detert, filling in for Le Grange.

“More so for the winner (Strike Gold) who’s a very temperamental horse. I told Ricardo if he handled the day, he’d be in for a big run.

“He’s by Iffraaj, so he’ll be a better three-year-old. It was a big run.

“He struggled around the turns, he tends to carry out wide. Ace Of Diamonds also ran a great race.”

It was actually the latter who gave the better first impression in the early stages of the race.

Louis-Philippe Beuzelin parked the son of Swiss Ace into the gun run outside leader Genrich (Benny Woodworth), while Strike Gold (Bernardo Pinheiro) looked all at sea in midfield.

The Iffraaj colt began moderately but, once the curves came up, he went off tangent.

But it was nothing that Pinheiro could not handle.

The Brazilian jockey somehow kept Strike Gold on a tight leash in the 11-horse field, but up front at the 300m, $14 favourite September (Vlad Duric) was coasting.

Most thought the issue was a foregone conclusion when the Falcon Racing Stable-owned galloper came collaring Ace Of Diamonds, with Duric going full bore.

However, September was taking a month of Sundays to raise another gear. A closing fifth to Artillery on debut, Ace Of Diamonds had still not played his best hand as he sprang back out of the pack – but it was still not good enough to trump Strike Gold ($26).

The stablemates were split by 1½ lengths, with Strike Gold stopping the clock at 1min 10.38sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

Pinheiro said he had been well prepared in tackling Strike Gold’s penchant to stray off the rails.

“He was a bit green. I’m so lucky to be on him and did ride him in trackwork,” he said.

“He hangs out in his gallops, and I discussed with Ricardo.

“I was happy to take a seat, hoping he would take the turns well. All we needed was some luck in the straight.”

After finding no joy with September, Duric got luckier with a pick-up ride on the Shane Baertschiger-trained Foreshadow two races later.

Third to Fabu on debut, the Nostradamus three-year-old went two better by scoring from pillar to post in the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,200m).

“Matty (Kellady) does all the work on him, but unfortunately, he was sick today,” said the four-time Singapore champion jockey.

“He was beautifully trained. It was a very good run, considering he was three wide when the two horses (City Gold Friend and Windfall) on the inside kicked up.”

Out on a limb three abreast throughout, Foreshadow was left a sitting duck for the fast-finishing Sacred Gold (Woodworth) inside the last 200m, but he bravely clung on by a neck.

Foreshadow is the first Singapore winner for Australia’s Seymour Bloodstock Stable, better known for racing Diamond Jubilee Stakes winner Merchant Navy.

“Darren Thomas and Mark Pilkington (of Seymour Bloodstock) sent me Royal Guard before but he ran under my name. He didn’t win any race,” said Baertschiger.

“Foreshadow was unraced and didn’t come here with much rep. He didn’t show a lot in his work.

“I thought he needed blinkers in his trials but I raced him without blinkers on debut. I put them back on today.

“But his coat since his last run has improved.

“I was confident he would run an improved race.

“He’s better off going forward but he was drawn wide and Vlad got him in a nice spot.”

Duric had a vague recollection of having won in the Seymour silks in Australia.

“I think I may have ridden once or twice for them back home. It was a long time ago, a horse trained by David Hayes, but it was good to win for Seymour today,” he said.