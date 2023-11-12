Le Grange eyes last shot at Gold

Bestseller (Vlad Duric) taking the $70,000 Class 3 race easily over 1,600m at Kranji on Saturday. It was his fifth win from 14 starts.ST PHOTO:

Ricardo Le Grange may not have had an easy Singapore Gold Cup week, but a training double on Saturday certainly went a long way in making him feel better.

The South African trainer came into the 2,000m handicap feature with two decent chances – in 2022 Gold Cup winner Hongkong Great and up-and-coming stayer Maxima.

But the two-pronged attack was halved after Hongkong Great, a gutsy winner of the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) at his previous start, was scratched after sustaining a career-ending injury during a routine canter last Monday.

Le Grange’s hope of going back-to-back in the 2,000m handicap feature suddenly rested on only Maxima, but the German-bred failed to emulate his stablemate.

With A’Isisuhairi Kasim as his pilot for the first time, Maxima led out the 16-strong field, but was a spent force in the home straight.

He ran 10th, around five lengths off the Daniel Meagher-trained winner Lim’s Kosciuszko.

The brace from Bestseller and Ace Of Diamonds could not have been a better tonic for Le Grange, especially the former.

Not only the consistent run continued with a fifth win in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,600m), but the Dream Ahead four-year-old may well be Le Grange’s new – and last – Gold Cup bullet.

The time-honoured classic will be run for one last time as the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup at Singapore racing’s farewell on Oct 5.

“I’ve always had a high opinion of this horse. The penny is literally dropping now with him,” said Le Grange.

“I see no reason why he can’t go further. Obviously, next year, the Gold Cup would be a lovely race for him.

“He’s run second in all three of the Three-Year-Old races. I definitely believe he deserves his chance at the Four-Year-Old races next year.”

Bestseller picked up the bridesmaid tag in the three legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, but seems to have stepped up to another level after he turned one year older.

With Vlad Duric as his partner for the first time at his last start in a Class 3 race (1,400m) on Oct 7, Bestseller was particularly strong through the line.

Unsurprisingly, so was the market sentiment towards him on Saturday, even if the small field of seven horses can sometimes throw a curveball or two.

Duric, who was back on board, did a good job to keep the even-money favourite out of trouble throughout, smothered up in midfield as Rambo (Marc Lerner) set a steady tempo at the top of the short queue.

As they packed up around the home turn, Bestseller had already gone around runners to swing out the deepest for the judge.

Rambo tried to raise another gear at the 400m, but was no match when Bestseller came sweeping past, going away to score by 1¼ lengths from a surprising Trumpy (Simon Kok).

Rambo stuck on gamely, only to lose third place by a short head to Grand Avante (Manoel Nunes) in the shadows of the post.

The winning time was 1min 34.93sec for the 1,600m on the short course.

“He’s a really gutsy horse and he’s a real pleasure to train,” said Le Grange.

“Well done to Sandy and Karen Javier, (racing manager) Jun Almeida and also for Ace Of Diamonds.”

Bestseller has now established a smart record of five wins and six placings in 14 starts for prize money that has tipped over the $300,000 mark.

Duric, who brought up a double with another $10 shot in Lightning Strike later, said he was hardly ever troubled in the run.

“I was one off, we had a nice run,” said the Australian, who has now established a perfect record of two-from-two on Bestseller.

“The race quickened up at the 600m and it was a bit early for my horse to manoeuvre around to take the runs.

“I just let the race unfold. I came to the outside, I knew I was on the best horse.”

With the four-time Singapore champion jockey having provided Le Grange with seven winners in the space of five weeks, mutual praise between the two was not really necessary.

But Ace Of Diamonds’ ($32) win in the $75,000 Novice (1,400m) brought back fond memories.

It was a first 2023 hurrah with his former apprentice, Krisna Thangamani.

“I thought it was a very good ride from my old apprentice Krisna,” he said.

“Ace Of Diamonds is a lovely young horse with, hopefully, a lot more left in him. We just have to look after him and see what happens.”

The Swiss Ace three-year-old was chalking up a second consecutive career win at his fifth start.

