Leading trainer banned 18 months

Jason Lim, the leading trainer for the 2023 Singapore racing season, was disqualified for 18 months over the positive swab on his winner Takhi at the conclusion of an inquiry on Wednesday.

It was with immediate effect.

His six runners on Saturday, including Takhi and last-start winners Two Million and Time Travel, will be withdrawn.

The post-race urine sample taken from Takhi, after the gelding won Race 12 on Jan 28, revealed the presence of boldenone sulphate, a steroid.

It is a prohibited substance under the Malayan Racing Association (MRA) rules of racing.

Ridden by champion jockey Manoel Nunes, Takhi beat Ben Wade (Simon Kok) in the $30,000 Class 5 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

On Feb 9, Lim was advised of the analyst’s report and his attention was drawn to the contents of an MRA rule relating to the referee samples.

Takhi was then not allowed to race until cleared by the stewards.

On March 2, the Singapore Turf Club laboratory reported that a sample submitted on Feb 21 for analysis revealed that Takhi was clear of any prohibited substance.

As such, the gelding was allowed to race.

On March 17, the stewards inquired into the report, with evidence taken from Lim, Foo Hsiao Ching, the club’s chief analyst from its laboratory, and Dr Aileen Sandosham, the deputy head veterinary surgeon.

The inquiry was reconvened on Wednesday, with further evidence taken from Lim, Foo and Dr Sandosham.

At the conclusion, Lim was found guilty of a charge in that he was, at all times, the trainer and person responsible for presenting Takhi to race on Jan 28.

And that the post-race urine sample collected from Takhi was reported and confirmed to contain boldenone sulphate.

In assessing the penalty, the stewards considered Lim’s disciplinary record, personal circumstances and the serious nature of the substance.

They also considered the negative impact such breaches have on the image of the industry, and the need for any penalty to act as a general deterrent.

Lim was then disqualified, with immediate effect, for 18 months.

He has 14 days to attend to his stable affairs, and that he would not be permitted to race or trial any horse during this period.

He was also advised of his right of appeal.

Takhi was disqualified and Ben Wade was named the winner.

Lim is heading the 2023 trainers’ premiership table with 28 winners.

In January 2022, trainer John O’Hara was disqualified for one year and fined $25,000, after his appeal over the five positive swabs on his horses and for possessing a prohibited medication.

Four of his horses returned positive to ranitidine, a drug used to treat stomach and intestinal ulcers, while another returned positive to oripavine, which is convertible into morphine. All are not allowed under the racing rules.

O’Hara was initially fined a total of $55,000.

He copped the fines as the trainer and person responsible for presenting his horses to race, after which their urine samples returned positive to substances prohibited under racing rules.

However, the penalties were varied on three of the charges to 12 months’ disqualification on each charge to be served concurrently.