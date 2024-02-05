Leading trio bag two from two

French jockey Marc Lerner driving the Daniel Meagher-trained Lim's Bestbreaker along the rails to beat Mesmerizing (Mohd Zaki) by a short head in the last bounds of the Class 4 race on the Polytrack mile on Feb 3.

It was glee all around when the Lim’s Stable-Daniel Meagher-Marc Lerner team struck a perfect record of two-from-two on Feb 3.

Both trips to the winner’s circle led to the usual hugging, high fives and beaming smiles at the camera.

However, if one wanted to split hairs, the body languages between the two celebrations did look slightly different.

One had swagger, the other, not as much.

In the opener, the question was not whether Lim’s Bighorn would win against Class 5 cattle, but by how far.

The quiet nods of approval suggested that the 4½-length romp towards a second career win was well within the script. They could still pucker up at the $6 odds – they were better than bank interest.

In Race 6, a $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m), Lim’s Bestbreaker also drew the most votes at $14, but his hit-and-miss runs called for some caution.

The Battle Paint seven-year-old’s odds would have indeed lengthened up dramatically at the 300m.

Lerner needed to pull off a Houdini act to get out of traffic and still gun down the unfaltering leader Mesmerizing (Mohd Zaki).

The French jockey’s bold decision to take the shortest way home along the rails was certainly worthy of an escape artist.

Lim’s Bestbreaker put a short head down where it mattered.

At the lead-in, owner Lim Siah Mong still wore a wide grin, but one layered with that look of relief after a close shave.

The more expressive Meagher was wearing his heart on his sleeve a bit more – quite literally.

“You nearly gave me a heart attack,” he hurled at Lerner, half in jest.

The placid Group 1-winning jockey calmly responded he was just following the gelding’s preferred pattern.

“We must ride him like this, relaxed and patient,” he said.

“We did the same at his last run (Jan 20), but there was no pace. Credit to the horse, the two-week back-up was good.

“Although the Polytrack was a query, he is very competitive in this category.”

It was not so much the 11th-hour win that had given Meagher the jitters, but more the unorthodox path plotted to the line.

“The horse usually comes to the outside, but Marc went back on the inside. I thought we would run third, but he took a chance and it’s paid off,” he said.

“Credit to Marc, though. He knows what to do, he was patient and was just hoping to get the run.

“This horse is a good old bread-and-butter horse. He’ll run for you when things go his way.”

They have – on six occasions in 33 starts. The team were also entitled to believe that Lim’s Bighorn could at least match that haul, even with only eight months left before Singapore racing’s closure.

“We hope to win more races with him before racing ends,” said Lerner.

“He’s an exciting horse, the kind that gives you a tingle. This kind of horse makes you look forward to getting up in the morning.

“He has the right profile for the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint.”

Meagher used to be sceptical about Lim’s Bighorn’s ability, but has been won over. He is on the same page as Lerner about the Group 3 race over 1,200m on April 6, and possibly over even further for the son of Better Than Ready.

“He was hopeless when he first came. He was such a slow learner, but I read him wrong,” said the trainer of the undisputed king of Kranji, Lim’s Kosciuszko.

“He’s a horse with a lot of ability. He’s only a 3YO, and yet, he had 59kg, won by around five lengths over 1,100m and in very good time (1min 4.53sec) – which is not easy.

“He’s a really smart horse and will go to grass now. He should get a bit further.”

The Lim’s Stable’s actually had a third runner in the Feb 3 line-up, Lim’s Craft, who is trained by Steven Burridge.

The Smart Missile eight-year-old was on a quick back-up from his last-start fourth on Jan 27, but could not fare any better than a fifth place to Flying Nemo ($68) in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,200m).

