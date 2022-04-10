Leatherhead by a short head

Leatherhead (Jake Bayliss astride) getting up on the outside to beat stablemate Pennywise (Wong Chin Chuen) in yesterday’s Kranji main race – the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,700m.

In a stirring “battle of brothers” to the wire, Leatherhead outslugged Pennywise to lead a Ricardo Le Grange 1-2 finish in the $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,700m at Kranji yesterday.

To the South African trainer, watching his two representatives skip away from their six rivals to duke it out inside the last 200m of the day’s main event already felt like a win in itself.

A dead-heat would probably have been utopian.

But the Jake Bayliss-ridden Leatherhead, the less fancied of the duo at $73, was the one who got up to beat his stablemate ($21) by a short head – a result that Le Grange puts down to weights and measures.

“It’s a great feeling to go through the furlong and see your two horses fight out the finish with a bit of a gap to the third horse,” he said.

“Both horses ran exceptionally well. But, obviously, Pennywise had to lump a big weight and I think that told the tale at the end of the race.

“It was also a great ride from Jake. Once he got on the back of Pennywise, I thought it would be hard for him not to run him down because of the light weight.”

Pennywise carried 58kg, 3kg more than Leatherhead.

Returning from a two-day careless riding suspension, Bayliss needed no warm-up to find his way back to the winner’s circle.

Newly licensed by the Singapore Turf Club for one year, the former Queensland-based jockey was bringing up his fourth Kranji win.

He was in his first combination with the Helmet six-year-old.

But a sneak preview at a barrier trial when fourth on Tuesday, coupled with some homework and a show of power in the saddle inside the last 200m, turned the new match-up into an instant success.

“The plan was to be positive today, and I was happy to roll forward,” said the young Australian.

“Pennywise made a big move and got stuck out wide. I was happy to come back to the stablemate, he was a good back to follow.

“Once I popped off at the top of the straight, I thought this horse was a bit of a momentum horse, but I got held up a little.

“So I thought I might as well let him momentarily roll. He dug deep, I dug deep. Credit to the horse and the trainer.

“I ride a lot of work for Donna Logan and then for Ricardo, I’ve got a bit of a routine.

“The support’s great and the results are even better.”

Le Grange’s day got better when Renzo went on to make it a race-to-race double in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Well-backed at $17, the Argentinian-bred three-year-old son of Orpen responded with a brilliant finish when roused by A’Isisuhairi Kasim in the straight to deny Lim’s Knight (Danny Beasley) by a neck.

A’Isisuhairi was ringing up a double, having earlier provided a much-needed fillip to trainer Alwin Tan with Super Incredible ($25) in the $20,000 Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

The 2016 Singapore champion trainer has struggled to regain his glory days.

Super Incredible was only his second winner this year. Bizar Wins was his first on Feb 19.

In stark contrast, Kranji’s leading local trainer Jason Ong – whose father Ong Boon Hin once raced the champion War Affair with Tan – enjoyed his biggest day.

The young Singaporean trainer’s four-timer with Per Incrown, Surrey Hills, High Voltage and The Wild Prince was his first since he became his own boss in 2019.

All four led all the way, three by underrated jockey Koh Teck Huat, who rode Per Incrown, High Voltage and The Wild Prince to bring up a rare hat-trick of wins.

Oscar Chavez was aboard Ong’s winning newcomer Surrey Hills.

Trebles are a dime a dozen for leading jockey Manoel Nunes. The Brazilian achieved another with Ace Sovereign, Poroshiri and Boy Xander.