Leck is happy with Berry Bliss

Revue (Low Kang Cheng) fighting back on the inside to beat Mega Ocean (Mohd Lukman) by a neck in trial No. 1 at Kuala Lumpur on Oct 29. Berry Bliss ran third, but is out of the frame.

Coronation Cup contender Berry Bliss was the main attraction kicking off the five barrier trials at Sungai Besi on Oct 29, but contrary to what some might have expected, he only ran third.

Granted, apprentice jockey Clyde Leck was not testing his mount at his fullest, but the Charm Spirit six-year-old was still expected to sweep past with nary a squeak from lesser rivals.

But, Revue (Low Kang Cheng) and Mega Ocean (Mohd Lukman), who locked horns for most of the trial, kept fighting it out when Berry Bliss stayed one-paced.

Revue, who, like all of former Macau-based trainer Ricky Choi’s 17 horses, has yet to make his debut, beat Mega Ocean by a neck with Berry Bliss third on their girths.

However, Berry Bliss’ trainer Joseph Leck was quick to assure there was nothing untoward with his second highest-rated ward (100, after Gamestonks, rated 113).

As a matter of fact, the young Singaporean trainer would have been scratching his head had Berry Bliss won trial No. 1.

“Berry Bliss doesn’t show much in trials,” said the nephew and former understudy to ex-Singapore champion trainer Charles Leck.

“I’m still happy with the trial. It’s the perfect hit-out before Sunday.”

Leck, who only got his trainer’s licence in April and has already chalked up 15 wins, including his first one with the same Berry Bliss, said that Oct 29 trial had long been pencilled in for the 11-time winner.

“Unlike Kranji, we don’t trial on Thursdays in KL. So it’s quite normal to trial runners in the week itself,” said the 32-year-old trainer.

“We found out that it doesn’t hurt the horses. I only trial new horses the week before, but not for those who’ve been here for a while.

“I won’t fix what works here.”

Trials may not be the most accurate gauge of a horse’s current form, but the last start sure is.

Going by his brave second to Malaysian star Antipodean after overcoming an awkward alley in a Supreme A race, the Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m) at Kuala Lumpur on Oct 13, Leck had every reason to be bullish.

Berry Bliss had all but won when he skipped clear, if not for yet another electric turn of foot from Antipodean (Wong Chin Chuen).

“That run from a wide draw exceeded my expectations,” said Leck. “He was dropping down in trip, worked hard to go forward, and hung on for second place.

“This time, he has drawn barrier No. 3, and the 1,600m suits him better than 1,400m. He’s a stayer.”

With Antipodean (originally entered) out of the way in the RM250,000 (S$75,700) Group 1 Kawan ESG Coronation Cup (1,600m) on Nov 3, the coast is clear for Berry Bliss, but Leck will not give in to complacency.

“My worry is the topweight. With my cousin Clyde (Leck) unable to claim 1kg in a feature race, he will carry the full 60kg,” said Leck.

“This is an easier race. But he is also giving weight all round.

“The two horses I respect the most are (last-start winner) Quicken Away and Lady Poh, who is a big question mark. She’s at her first start and has a rating of 107, but we don’t know much about her.”

Prepared by Lim Shung You, Lady Poh – surprisingly a gelding – has not raced in more than three years since leaving Australia with a record of one win in two starts when then known as Bygone Era.

It remains to be seen whether the grey seven-year-old by Bull Point needs a couple of races to blow away the cobwebs, but a winning comeback in a Group 1 event in a foreign land would be some feat.

As for Leck, a first Group win from his milestone horse Berry Bliss would be the cherry on the cake to a brilliant rookie season.

“Things have gone well. Even if I don’t win on Sunday, my goal is to win 20 races at my first season,” he said. “I just need five more before the season ends (December).”

