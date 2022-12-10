Lei Papale can lift the HK Cup

Race 1 (1,400m)



10 Perfetto has done well in the lead-up for his return and this race looks a suitable starting point.



2 Wide Blue Yonder has drawn awkwardly but is in the right vein of form. A winning chance.



1 Circuit Mighty won well last start. He appears capable of taking another step forward.



12 Adefill has drawn ideally and has more ability than his record suggests.



Race 2 (1,200m)



8 Nicetobemet, an exciting prospect, caught the eye of Zac Purton as he chases a winning debut.



2 Mighty Stride is after back-to-back wins. He is another nice type.



1 The Hulk gets the services of Joao Moreira. Expect him to be charging late despite the wide draw.



12 Turbo Power is consistent and has claims. He has drawn ideally.



Race 3 (1,200m)



6 Ready To Win closed off nicely last time, enough to suggest that a win is very close. The inside draw is very favourable.



4 Victor The Winner returned to winning ways in style last start. He is expected to cross in from the wide draw to get every chance close to the speed.



14 Dragon’s Luck has also been handed a tricky gate, but do not ignore.



2 Maldives has claims.



Race 4 (2,400m) GROUP 1 HONG KONG VASE



10 Stone Age comes into this race following a strong second in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf. From Gate 1, he should get every chance under Ryan Moore.



3 Glory Vase thrives in Hong Kong as he chases an unprecedented third Hong Kong Vase. He will be in the finish.



9 Win Marilyn brings the right form from Japan. Keep safe.



6 Senor Toba can close off for the home team.



Race 5 (1,200m) GROUP 1 HONG KONG SPRINT



13 Meikei Yell is a lightly raced filly with a stack of class. She is incredibly slick on her day and the pairing with James McDonald will ensure her every chance.



4 Lucky Sweynesse is shaping as the best from the home team. He was superb last start at Group 2 level and he can take another step forward.



11 Courier Wonder is better than his form suggests. Take an each-way ticket at huge odds on him.



14 Resistencia is next best. She will be running on.



Race 6 (1,800m)



3 Sweet Encounter is a three-time winner from four starts. This field does not look capable of getting in his way.



11 Round The Earth is progressing well. He can take another step forward.



4 Woodfire Bro got up in trip last time and won well. He can figure again.



2 S J Tourbillon mixes his form, but is a threat over this distance.



Race 7 (1,600m) GROUP 1 HONG KONG MILE



1 Golden Sixty was impressive first-up. With further improvement, he shapes as the one to beat in his bid for a third straight Hong Kong Mile success.



2 California Spangle, who went down narrowly to Golden Sixty last time, makes his own luck out in front. With luck, he can see it through.



4 Schnell Meister has the class to stake his claims.



5 Waikuku can spring a surprise.



Race 8 (2,000m) GROUP 1 HONG KONG CUP



12 Lei Papale’s sole run in Hong Kong saw her finish a luckless sixth in this race in 2021. The Japanese mare can atone for that effort with three plusses – Gate 1, Moreira and the lightest weight.



2 Romantic Warrior is the local circuit’s star. He is still not done with his rise and his first-up win was nothing short of impressive.



3 Jack D’Or is classy and is expected to figure prominently, especially from a positive gate.



1 Panthalassa will make the running. Big watch.



Race 9 (1,400m)



6 Voyage Bubble is a very straightforward horse. He gets the draw, Moreira and that first-up third under his belt. He can win.



10 Golden Express has the class and will continue to improve in Hong Kong. He can take another step forward.



4 Atullibigeal is improving and should steamroll this group from the tail of the field.



14 Tamra Blitz has shown consistency and has claims at the bottom of the handicap.



Race 10 (1,400m)



3 Blaze Warrior missed narrowly in a strong race last start. He can bring that form and prove far too good, especially with Moore engaged.



12 King Land is performing well as a winner two runs back. He slots in light and gets his opportunity.



4 The Irishman has drawn well and gets his chance. Blake Shinn knows the horse who is expected to put his best work late.



2 Lucky With You is a classy type. He is in the right vein of form to outsprint his rivals.



- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club.