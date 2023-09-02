Lerena can get fifth win on Sheldon

Race 1 (1,450m)

(9) RYANS BOULEVARD did well to run second on debut. Look for improvement. He was just ahead of (1) TYRCONNELL, who needed the outing, and it could get close.

(10) WAZZUP and (6) KING’S RANSOM have run two decent races each. Both have their say.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) AMERICAN BISCUIT has met a lot stronger lot and looks the one to beat.

(6) NAZARE has done well in both post-maiden runs. Respect.

(1) IGNATIUS comes off a rest. If ready, he could get into the fight.

(5) KING’S EXPRESS, (4) FRENCH IMPACT and (3) RUN FOR COVER have place chances.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(5) ON THE HORIZON strolled in on debut and could be anything. On riding engagements, she appears the stable-elect over (7) QUEEN OF CAMELOT.

The latter finished just under a length ahead of (2) SIMPLE SIMPLE but it could go either way.

(3) SEA ANEMONE beat (1) STRANGE MAGIC by a length but the latter is 1.5kg better off. It could get close.

Race 4 (1,800m)

There should not be much between (1) RAFFLES and (3) MILLAHUE on recent form. Luck in running could be the decider.

(2) SUPREME DANCE and (6) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE could challenge.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) TROIS TROIS QUATRE has matured and could continue winning ways by completing a hat-trick.

(3) LUTHULI will enjoy being back at this track.

(9) ROMEO’S MAGIC is another who does his best at this course and must be considered.

(7) ELUSIVE SWANN is running close-up and cannot be ignored.

Race 6 (1,200m)

The lightly raced (1) MRS BROWNING is a classy filly who needed her last outing. She can make light of the top weight.

(3) COLDHARDSTARE, (4) WHAT A HONEY, (6) GOOD QUEEN BESS, (7) MIST IN SCOTLAND, (2) MISS DAISY and (8) SECOND BREATH are looking to capitalise if she fluffs her lines.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) SHELDON runs for Gavin Lerena. The pair could make it five wins together.

(4) QUANTUM THEORY has ability and looks distance-suited.

(6) TEAM GOLD drops in trip but could finish off strongly.

(10) THUNDERSTONE, (9) BARD OF AVON and (1) UNION SQUARE could make their presence felt.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Stablemates (6) CAPSAICIN and (5) READY TO CHARGE could fight this out. Capsaicin eased in the betting on debut but found no pressure in disposing of the field. He should come on.

Ready To Charge is doing well but could be looking for further. He should hold (4) HEIRLOOM on recent form.

(3) ROSE FOR TRIPPI can upset.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT is as honest as they come but has to concede weight to Johan Janse van Vuuren’s five runners, of which (8) RAINBOW REWARD could prove to be the stable-elect.

(2) CHYAVANA, (3) MOONSHININGTHROUGH and (9) MYTHICAL DREAM have small claims.