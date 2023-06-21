Lerena can keep Jet Dynasty flying

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) SHOTGUN WILLIE and (6) ASPECT are closely matched on their recent course-and-distance meeting. There should not be much between them again.

(7) HAWK CIRCLE has been disappointing but does run well fresh. Worth another chance with the headgear removed.

(5) LORD FYFIELD was unlucky not to have finished closer last time and ought to be competitive.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(6) ROSE GREENHOW was backed on debut and was not disgraced. She will know more about it. Respect.

(5) ONE RELIGION also attracted support on her debut and showed up nicely. She, too, can only improve.

(2) KHATEERA has a prior engagement and cannot be ignored if she takes her place.

(3) MOCHA MACAROON improved heaps last time over this course and distance. A strong each-way chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) GIMMETHEWALTZ will be hard to beat if making any improvement from a promising debut over this track and trip.

(8) QUICK TRIP is likely to play a leading role if she skips her prior engagement to compete here.

(2) AMONG THE CLOUDS could contest the outcome if building on the improvement of her last start.

(6) PASSCHENDAELE and (7) FIRST MASTERPIECE ought to improve with the benefit of experience.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) NAZARE was runner-up in his last two outings. Drawn well, he looks ready to score a deserving victory.

(9) SCARLETT PIMPERNEL showed improvement over the extra distance last time and should challenge.

(10) STORM AHEAD was not disgraced on debut and will come on heaps.

(6) MAMBO’S CALL showed marked improvement second-up and will relish the extra distance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) STRATA is ready to break through after finishing second in her last two starts. The one to beat with experience.

(11) WITBLITS fits a similar profile. She poses a threat if building on the improvement of her last start.

The well-bred (1) RAINBOW LORIKEET ought to improve after a pleasing intro and should stake her claim, too.

(3) LIP SYNC, (5) TICKET TO VEGAS, (7) HANGING ROCK, (10) LADY IN GREEN and (13) LADY LOOK ALIKE are also expected to know more about their tasks.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(1) GREEN BUBBLES has had her chances but is not meeting a strong field and could get it right.

The year-younger fillies (8) FAIRY CIRCLE (showed vast improvement second-up and should relish the extra distance) and (9) LADY ELLIOT (improving with racing) should challenge strongly receiving 4kg.

(4) SHINY SILVA is crying out for the longer trip.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) TRIPTOTHEWOODS has improved with each start. The youngster should have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(9) LADY RENEE, (11) AMETHYSTIC, (3) LOOK FORWARD and (8) ON BOARD are closely matched. They have the form and experience to pose as threats.

(5) TUSCANY returns from a rest but has scope to improve, too.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(1) JET DYNASTY had his issues last time but is back over a preferred distance and Gavin Lerena is back on board. The combo could make it three wins and a second from four tries.

(6) BANHA BRIDGE is a trier and should be involved in the finish.

(9) SILVANO’S SONG and (10) TOTAL SURRENDER are maturing. They should finish on top of each other on their recent meeting.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) NAUSHON made an encouraging comeback from a rest and a gelding operation over a shorter trip. He does not need to improve a great deal to open his account." space="1"The youngsters (3) SPIRIT’S UNITE and (9) APPROACH SHOT are likely to improve over this distance and could have their say.

(10) RAINBOW COLOURS, (8) OTIS THE BRAVE and (7) RED WILLIAM have the form and experience to score.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(1) CRIMSON PRINCESS and (3) ESCAPE ARTIST should get close together on their recent meeting. Either could win it.

(4) AVOONTOAST sports blinkers now and could be the advantage needed to turn it around. (5) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM could resume earning ways.

(6) TRENTINO is having her peak run and could make the trifecta.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(10) MAMAQUERA has a good chance of turning it around with (1) OCTOBER FAIR on their recent meeting, being 4kg better off for a 3½-length beating.

She could also turn it around with (4) LUNAR BALLADE on 3.5kg better terms for a neck defeat.

(2) SAY YES ran a flat second run after a layoff and could get back on track.

Race 12 (1,000m)

All eight runners have winning claims.

(1) SIBERIAN STEEL, (2) AXEL COLLINS and (5) IRON SKY should finish close together on their last meeting.

There should be nothing to choose between (4) PENDRAGON and (8) WHAT A TIGER on their recent meeting. (6) TRE AMICI, (3) DANCING DORA and (7) CLEAN LIVING should be thereabouts on form.

Race 13 (1,200m)

The lightly raced (1) COLDHARDSTARE will be tested but could pass with flying colours. She gives 1kg to (2) BIG EYED GIRL, who has good form but has yet to win beyond the minimum distance.

(8) ROZARA has 5kg less to shoulder and could grab them late if she does not give her rivals a generous headstart.

(3) CELTIC RUMOURS and (9) WHAT A HONEY are capable.

Race 14 (1,950m)

There was not much separating (7) ROYAL INVITATION and (4) TYPEFACE in a similar contest over this track and trip last time. They ought to be closely matched again on these terms.

(3) ZIPPY OVER is likely to pose a bigger threat after a pleasing comeback run over an inadequate trip.

(1) PEUT ETRE MOI, who has dropped in the ratings, and the improving last-start winner (2) POORLITTLERICHGIRL can also make their presence felt.