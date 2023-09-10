Lerner bags four winners

Marc Lerner bringing back to scales the final pin of his four-timer at Kranji on Saturday. Favourite Grand Avante won the last race, wrapping the French jockey's good day at the office after Simon, Lim's Saltoro and Retallica won. PHOTO: STC

As a feisty Grand Avante picked himself off the canvas in the last race to give Marc Lerner a four-timer on Saturday, the French jockey was already thinking of the phone call he would make to his wife Mathilde.

It goes without saying the in-form rider could not wait to share the good news with the person he said “oui” to in December.

But with a cheeky twist.

“Mathilde will be delighted. But maybe she should not come back, too,” said Lerner, who is rather media-shy by nature, but who is certainly not without a sense of humour.

Mrs Lerner is holidaying in their native France – the first time they have been apart since they tied the knot in Paris on Dec 17 – and Saturday was Lerner’s first meeting without the vet nurse at the races. She never misses a meeting.

There is a widespread belief that someone, especially in sports, performs better when either the boss or coach, or the significant other in that instance, are not around.

Obviously, such old chestnuts are usually bereft of much logic.

Lerner for one was just having a chuckle about it, just happy with the big haul – his second Kranji quartet since Oct 16, 2021.

Then, he produced a similar record with Miracle, Hyde Park, Siam Warrior and, more pointedly, Hard Too Think in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Saturday’s second feat is unlikely to eclipse the first one in his books, but the former German-based jockey was still his usual cool self post-meeting.

“I knew I had some good chances, but it’s always harder to translate all of them into wins,” he said.

“Everything must work out smoothly – and today, I had a dream run.

“But above all, you need racing circumstances to go your way, as well as good barriers, and above all, good horses.”

The day started with a bang – a treble at his very first three rides, Simon ($17), debutant Lim’s Saltoro ($6) and Retallica ($32).

He then finished among the also-rans at his next three bookings before ending the memorable day with a flourish – Grand Avante ($12) in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m).

Of the four wins, the last was arguably the hardest to forge given that the Snitzel five-year-old had to sneak from under a Golden Brown (Bruno Queiroz) in full flight to outwrestle him by a head.

However, Lerner had a softer spot for another winner, which may surprise a few.

“I had to work really hard for the last win (Grand Avante), but the one that pleased me the most was Retallica’s,” he said.

“It may have been only a Class 5 race, but this horse is such a fighter. He always tries his heart out.

“Lim’s Saltoro was probably my best chance as I really liked his work and trials. He is a horse with a brilliant future, he will improve from that first-up win.”

Daniel Meagher, who is responsible for Lim’s Saltoro and Grand Avante – while Stephen Gray trains Simon and Retallica – was “all pumped” as well.

The Australian also enjoyed a prolific meeting, with $100 outsider Easy Breezy (Wong Chin Chuen) wrapping up the day with a treble.

It is actually the latter who had Meagher at his most ebullient at the winner’s circle.

“I’m so pumped with Easy Breezy’s win as he’s such a difficult horse to train,” he said.

“It’s been a long time since my first winner (Tuscan Artist on Oct 7, 2018) for the Lucky Stable. I’m so happy I got another one for them.

“I have to thank (former apprentice jockey) Syed Zainal who rides Easy Breezy every day. I always knew that horse was better than what he has shown.

“I spaced his runs by three weeks instead of two weeks, gave him a soft gallop, and he was well ridden by Jimmy today.

“Lim’s Saltoro is a very nice horse. He’s still got a lot of improvement in him as he’s a big baby.

“As for Grand Avante, I’m happy to get a first winner for Patrick Tan, the owner. The horse is a handy Class 4 horse who probably wants 1,400m.

“Marc was brilliant and he also won on Lim’s Saltoro. He rode four winners, good on him.”

The Shamexpress four-year-old is the first to score from a new batch of 13 horses with Lim’s Kosciuszko-inspired names.

In the wake of the Lim’s Stable’s champion’s resounding success at Kranji, the top outfit decided to follow the same mountain-naming trend with their most recent purchases, ostensibly to replicate the same rich vein of luck.

The sire’s name also denotes the first alphabet of the mountain. For example, Kosciuszko, Australia’s highest peak was chosen for the son of Kermadec.

Until Lim’s Saltoro – an Asian summit – was launched on Saturday, seven of them, namely Lim’s Fuji, Lim’s Jinba, Lim’s Faber, Lim’s Sinai, Lim’s Everest, Lim’s Sarbach and Lim’s Shavano had already been rolled out without winning.

