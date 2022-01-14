 Lerner looking to make amends on Kharisma, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Lerner looking to make amends on Kharisma

Jockey Marc Lerner steering Kharisma to victory over 1,200m on turf last November. ST PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI
Jan 14, 2022 11:01 pm

French jockey Marc Lerner has had a fruitful association with the Stephen Gray-trained Kharisma.

They have partnered five times for two wins and two thirds, one of which was in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m.

The only time the combination went off the board was the last start. It was the Group 3 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m. They could finish only fifth to Celavi as the $15 favourite.

Lerner was adamant the widest gate (No. 11) led to Kharisma’s downfall. He cannot wait to prove his point this afternoon from Gate 3 in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m.

“Everything in the Merlion Trophy was against us, but I think he still ran a top race,” he said.

“He had a bad barrier and I think everybody wanted to be 2-3-4 behind the pace, just like us, and we got trapped out wide. With the wide gate, it was difficult. I’m sure he would have run a much better race with a better barrier.

Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

“I also think he’s a horse who prefers 1,400m these days. He was a bit beaten for speed and it was tough to make ground.

“But this Saturday, he has drawn three, and he will be up with the pace. He’s a horse who cannot concede too much ground.”

Lerner said Kharisma gave him a beautiful feel in his trial last week and final gallop on Tuesday. In the trial, he won after he collared Celavi, who finished fourth with regular partner Louis-Philippe Beuzelin aboard. 

“His barrier trial was not bad last week. He ran on at his own pace, of his own volition when he went past Celavi, I didn’t push him out,” said Lerner.

“I galloped him again and I was very happy with that. He’s in very good form. He’s going over turf this time, which is fine as he handles both the turf and Polytrack very well.

“He’s a very consistent horse who won six races last year. He deserves to win a Group race one day, and I hope he begins his 2022 season well.”

