Lerner, Shafrizal suspended; Nunes’ penalty pending

Jockeys Marc Lerner (left) and Shafrizal Saleh are suspended one Singapore race day each for careless riding on Saturday.

RACE 2, SATURDAY

Jockey Marc Lerner was found guilty of careless riding in that near the 350m mark, he steered his mount, Iron Ruler, out from behind Sun Power, when insufficiently clear of Sayonara, who was crowded and checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, his suspension will be from June 27 to July 2, which covers one Singapore race day.

RACE 4 AND RACE 7

Jockey Manoel Nunes pleaded guilty to careless riding for permitting his mount Boomba to shift in approaching the winning post in Race 4.

He was insufficiently clear of Eagle Eye, who was crowded, steadied and lost his running.

He also pleaded guilty to careless riding on Istataba in Race 7.

Passing the 200m mark, he steered his mount out, when insufficiently clear of Just Because, who was checked.

As he fell from Alqantur in Race 11, the stewards were unable to determine the penalty.

As such, both inquiries will be on a date to be fixed.

RACE 5

Jockey Shafrizal Saleh pleaded guilty to careless riding aboard Footstepsonthecar.

Shortly after the start, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting out, when not clear of Lion Spirit, who was checked severely.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, his suspension will be from June 27 to July 2.

He will miss one Singapore race day.