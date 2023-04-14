Let's see Howdeepisyourlove

Howdeepisyourlove has shown he has the ability to warrant strong consideration in Class 2 against the talented group he faces at Sha Tin on Saturday. The son of Deep Field won at his last two starts, but at Happy Valley. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,400m)

2 General Winner appears to be tracking in the right direction. He turned in a solid effort for fifth last time out, enough to suggest a first win is nearing this weekend under suitable conditions.

5 Young Sparkle looks to have found his feet. The inside draw should ensure his opportunity under Jerry Chau.

11 Touch Faith has claims. He can mix his form at times but he is rarely too far away.

13 Heavenly Thought has found his mark and pairs favourably with the in-form Alexis Badel. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Golden Samurai raced wide and was without cover last time. He can atone for that effort with a smooth run in transit from the middle draw. Expect improvement following that challenging debut outing.

4 Champion Instinct turned in a superb effort for second at odds of 50/1 first-up. Hugh Bowman hops aboard and he will be well fancied.

10 Trust Me finds an inside draw.

9 Marvel Dragon is holding his condition and pairs favourably with Zac Purton. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,400m)

13 Give Way Please turned in an excellent performance last time. He has no weight on his back once more and the inside draw should see him find the front with ease. One to beat.

5 Young Horizon is closing in on a first win. He is racing well and recent efforts suggest a win is nearing.

4 Smart Folks went close last time out. He missed by a narrow margin and a repeat of that effort holds him in good stead.

3 Luck Star dips down to Class 5. Purton’s booking bears close watching.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Victory Moments continues to improve and he shapes as the one to beat. The form behind Excellent Fighter is strong and he looks more than capable of stepping into the limelight for a first win in town.

1 Golden Express has the class edge and pairs favourably with Purton. Expect he can continue his ascent.

10 Pulsar Strider has the ability and only needs luck to make his presence felt.

12 Golden Link slots in light. He is next best with the right run.

Race 5 (1,400m)

4 Charmander keeps on raising the bar each time he races. The Jamie Richards stable is flying off late with five wins from the last five race meetings. Expect further improvement this weekend over what appears to be the right distance.

1 Country Boy was without race-fitness first-up. He can improve this weekend, especially with Purton engaged.

7 War Weapon knows how to run on and contend without winning. Expect no different this weekend.

6 Proud Dragon can figure if he gets the right run. Next best.

Race 6 (1,800m)

1 Packing Hurricane was without luck in the home straight last time. He was blocked for a run as the tiring leader faded ahead of him. He looks like he has his fair share of ability and getting into Class 4 now suits. One to beat.

5 Gold Tack is racing well and is unlucky not to already be a winner. He cannot draw a good gate and once again is up against it from barrier 12. Still, expect improvement.

3 Dragon Delight has found his mark and can challenge this lot.

13 Vincy is next best.

Race 7 (1,400m)

8 Master Of Fortune rolled into fifth position on debut in Hong Kong. He caught the eye from the tailend of the field that day and improvement is expected. Chances are he slips to worse than midfield before attempting to overhaul this group.

3 Golden Bull has placed five times from six starts and is surprisingly still without a win in Hong Kong. He is honest, competitive and he should be both of these again this weekend.

9 Togepi draws ideally for Bowman.

4 Imperial Magee has claims. Do not discount.

Race 8 (1,400m)

10 Master Tornado made hard work of last start by laying in late in the straight under Matthew Chadwick. He is shown glimpses of ability aside from that, and with even luck, he should get his opportunity at a big price.

9 Hyper Dragon Ball is on the constant improve. He looks well placed under Purton in Gate 1.

4 Tamra Blitz mixes his form but is a two-time winner from his last four starts.

3 Erimo gets his chance from the right draw as a two-time winner in this grade.

Race 9 (1,200m)

11 Howdeepisyourlove continues to rise and faces his toughest test yet this weekend. He scored a facile win last start and has shown he has got the ability to warrant strong consideration in Class 2 against a talented group like this one.

5 Victor The Winner also keeps improving. Expect he rolls forward and gives them something to catch.

1 Nervous Witness endured a torrid run in transit last start. He can improve this time, stepping away from a positive draw on turf.

10 Goko Win has claims. Keep safe.

Race 10 (1,600m)

11 Pegasus Hero turned his form around last start to narrowly miss at odds of 183/1. He appears to have figured it out and it would not surprise to see him turn up and produce a strong effort once more.

4 Happy Together tends to get back and run on. This can prove costly but, on his day, he has shown that he can possess a sharp turn of foot when required.

1 Sinba caught the eye late last time. Expect he can take another step forward.

13 Universal Horizon is the next best.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club