Letting Nature take its course

Fadaboy (Blake Shinn), on the inside, holding off stablemate Luxury Brand (Hakim Kamaruddin) by a nose in Race 2 on Sunday.

Debutant Fadaboy’s gutsy all-the-way win on Sunday led a thrilling Donna Logan quinella, but the dream result also brought a touch of glamour to Kranji.

The winner is the first horse to race in Singapore in the colours made famous by Australian champion sprinter Nature Strip, while the close runner-up Luxury Brand is raced by New Zealand ex-supermodel Kylie Bax.

Both overseas connections (Fadaboy’s principal owner Patrick Harrison is also a Kiwi) are in their first venture in Singapore, albeit Bax did have a claim on former Kranji great, Better Than Ever. She was his breeder.

Logan’s two newcomers were actually not as fancied as her third runner Rocky in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m, but they took charge of the race right from the start.

A grey three-year-old by Deep Field, Fadaboy ($47) was bounced out of his outside gate to show the way, but soon had Luxury Brand (Hakim Kamaruddin) for company.

That was to be the way they would finish at the winning post.

The pair cleared out inside the last 300m to settle for a good two-way battle.

Luxury Brand wore his stablemate down with every stride, only to fall short by a pimple.

Favourite Ejaz (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) took third place, 21/4 lengths away. The winning time was 1min 9.96sec for the 1,200m on the long course.

In an ideal world, Logan would have wished for a dead-heat instead of a nose splitting her pair, but she knew she would soon be making two phone calls to very happy people in New Zealand after the race.

“I’m very proud as they’re both for first-time clients to Singapore. Both the owners of Nature Strip and Kylie Bax were keen to race here,” she said.

“It’s good the two horses ran 1-2 as there’s always some pressure when you have two new clients. It’s a terrific result.

“I thought Fadaboy would need the run. Luxury Brand had no weight and was the outsider.

“But having a good jockey on top is very important, and Blake did a good job on Fadaboy.”

Interestingly, the Kilmore boy was not donning Nature Strip’s red and yellow-striped, blue-sleeved silks for the first time.

“I have worn those colours many years ago when I was an apprentice back in Victoria. They were horses trained by Robert Smerdon and Tony Vasil,” he said.

“It’s a big thrill to win in these colours when they were at their first time here. It’s great for the crew.

“This horse has plenty of upside. He jumped well and put himself in front naturally, I had full control of the race and that was the telling factor in the end.

“I wasn’t brimming with confidence going into the race. At his latest trial, I didn’t know where he was at in his prep.

“He will still take loads of improvement from that race. He’s a progressive type, the other horse (Luxury Brand) is also a promising horse.”

The visiting Australian jockey was at only his second Kranji meeting in a short four-week Singapore stay, but has already lived up to his lofty reputation with a hat-trick of wins on Sunday.

Miracle and The August were the other two winners for the Melbourne Cup-winning jockey, taking his tally to four winners. He scored aboard I Am Sacred on debut on Singapore Derby day the previous week.

Shinn will re-establish himself in Victoria after recently cutting short a successful three-year stint in Hong Kong.