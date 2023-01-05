Life without Beasley begins

Jockey Marc Lerner and trainer Daniel Meagher have not teamed up all that often at Kranji. Letitgo was the first of only three horses they have combined for a win on Jan 1, 2019. They will be a more frequent pairing in 2023.

The big void left by Danny Beasley is still being felt at the Daniel Meagher stable, but confidence is high that life will go on even without the veteran jockey around.

After spending nearly a third of his life in Singapore, Beasley decided to return to Australia to his native Wagga Wagga at the end of the 2022 season for family reasons.

While Beasley was riding freelance for most of his 15 years at Kranji, the 47-year-old was No. 1 stable jockey to Meagher, and was even his assistant trainer when he temporarily hung up his boots between 2017 and 2020.

Meagher admitted on Wednesday the post-Beasley era felt “strange” but, while the Australian handler has long sung his praises as a major cog in the wheel, it is the soul connection he misses the most.

“It feels a bit strange. Dan was my right-hand man pretty much from Day One. He was with me every step of the way,” said Meagher, who saddled 29 winners in 2022 to finish seventh in the premiership.

“He’s very loyal and hardworking, and a very intelligent bloke. He was a huge asset to the stable.

“I’ll also miss him on race day, it’ll be a lot different without him around.

“But it’s not just about work. He’s not just a jockey, he’s also my best mate, our friendship goes back a long way.

“He’s only a phone call away, though; we talk to each other very often. He and his family have settled in Australia and he’ll have his first day back at the races at Wagga tomorrow (Thursday).”

It goes without saying Meagher will be rooting for his buddy, except that the shouts will not come from the Kranji grandstand this time, but via the “live” Australian racing action on a smartphone.

The real game changer will, however, be on Saturday when Meagher will be giving a leg-up to different hoops, four altogether, with Frenchman Marc Lerner the surprising choice in the box-seat to take over Beasley’s job.

They have combined for only three wins previously – Letitgo and Invincible Ryker in 2019 and Lim’s Wish in 2022.

“Marc is a good guy, he rode work for us this morning. He’s willing to work as much as he can with the stable,” said Meagher, who has booked the sixth-season jockey on three of his 10 runners – Watch Out Boss, First Bowl and Lim’s Passion.

“We definitely had to restructure on the jockey side.

“I also have my apprentice Fahmi (Rosman), Zyrul (Nor Azman), Harry (A’Isisuhairi) Kasim and Jerlyn (Seow), not forgetting Benny Woodworth, who has been a very successful jockey for the stable.”

The Malaysian jockey, who is coming off a quiet 2022 season, will be partnering Lim’s Dream for Meagher in the day’s highlight, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,100m. But the Duporth seven-year-old has not found the line in nearly three years.

He is not the soundest of horses but Meagher will not write off the lightly raced five-time winner just yet.

“Lim’s Dream has been struggling quite a bit, he had a few little issues. I’m not convinced he’s come back 100 per cent,” he said.

“Hopefully, he runs well this Saturday. I think he’ll come out of it good. I don’t think it’s a race where he’ll be competitive.

“He’s an old boy and we’ll see how he improves from there.”

With none of his other nine starters exactly standouts in their respective events, Meagher will be hard-pushed to emulate his flying start to the 2022 campaign, when he put January astern as the log leader on seven winners.

The 39-year-old will be hoping for a better start than the way it ended, though.

Lim’s Kosciuszko, his first overseas raider, ran last in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Dec 11.

Even the homecoming has not been without hiccups.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko was supposed to stay in quarantine for two weeks but he has done three weeks instead,” he said.

“To cut a long story short, it was a nightmare but we have dogged through it.

“He comes out this afternoon. We have to get him ready for the (Group 1) Raffles Cup, which is not far away (March 25).

“The quarantine has put us back a little, but he’s a tough little horse.”