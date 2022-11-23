Lifeline Vision has eye on prize at Valley

RACE 1 (1,000M)

8 Faribault is returning first-up over a suitable course and distance. He has done a fair bit of work ahead of his reappearance and looks well placed.

2 Amazing Rocky should come up a fairly short-priced favourite. He is doing everything right and will get every opportunity under jockey Zac Purton.

7 Trust Me catches the eye. He can lead and, from there, will have his best shot at scoring another win.

1 Sparkling Dolphin should push forward also. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 Theta Hedge is tracking towards a first win. In sound form, he should be able to take another step forward with Vincent Ho sticking aboard.

9 Medic Elite does nothing wrong except that he just cannot quite seem to get his nose in front. Regardless, his consistency holds him in good stead, as does jockey Silvestre de Sousa’s booking.

10 Mister Monte should roll forward and prove tough to get past. Take him each-way if he commands a decent price.

4 Flash Famous also has consistency on his side. Next best.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

12 Concerto did well to finish fourth first-up. He looks like he can take another step forward. He can win with no weight on his back. He should show decent odds, too.

8 Baebae Tsoi should hit the front and lead. He will need to cross from the wide draw but gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim from apprentice Angus Chung.

2 Big Two is consistent and should be rewarded once more.

1 Lucky Gold is tracking towards a first win. He boasts some decent form.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Yo Beauty should find the front and play catch me if you can. He could prove difficult to get past, especially from Gate 1 with Chung’s claim.

5 Beauty Tycoon has the ability but tends to mix his form. The booking of Purton looks suitable and the inside draw should ensure he gets every opportunity.

2 Igniting is as solid as they come. Take an each-way ticket on him.

6 Charmander will improve. He did well on debut in Hong Kong and appears to have potential.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

6 Lifeline Vision has the draw which should see him save ground over this trip. Rock-hard fit, he can win with the run of the race under jockey Derek Leung.

4 Turin Warrior should arguably be a winner already. Purton’s booking is a bonus.

1 Spicy Grill stepped up in trip last time and took it all in his stride to finish second. He can go one better.

5 Right As Rain has the ability but is a costly commodity. Nevertheless, he can run on from behind if he does not encounter traffic problems after jumping from the middle of the pack.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Power Koepp is well placed. He charged home in his last start, only to hit a dead end when it counted. He can atone for that effort and give this contest a real shake.

9 Jumbo Legend is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has risen to Class 3, following his Class 4 double, but he appears capable of managing this step up.

7 Solid Impact is racing well and a first win is close. Purton’s services signal strong intent.

5 Happy Sharing makes his own luck close to the speed. This gives him every opportunity.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Killer Instinct loves the Valley and is making a favourable return following his midfield finish on the dirt when first-up. He can take a big step forward, especially with the good gate.

11 E Rainbow has drawn well and gets his chance again following a solid effort for second last time.

4 Hercules is in a rich vein of form – with a win, a second and a third in his last three starts.

9 Shadow Runner can improve following his first-up effort. Expect him to do that from pole position.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 Storm Legend is so close to a first win in Hong Kong. He can get it after a pair of solid efforts over the course and distance at his last two starts. He is an excellent chance for jockey Jye McNeil to get his first win.

11 Keen Unity should slip to the rear and finish off strongly. He is better than his record suggests.

5 En Pointe could lead under apprentice Jerry Chau and take some catching.

4 Zone D is consistent. A return to winning ways is coming for him following his last-start second.

