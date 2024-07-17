Lightning Strike out to spoil Lim’s party

Lightning Strike (No. 1, Vlad Duric) winning a Class 4 Div 1 1,800m race on Dec 30, 2023. He will have Hugh Bowman aboard in the Singapore Derby on July 21.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, who sent out three winners at the July 13 meeting, could be looking at another couple of big runs from his team of horses when Derby Day comes along on July 21.

Among others, he will saddle Lightning Strike in the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby and, with Saint Tropez hitting his straps, he is also looking good to lift the Japan Racing Association Trophy – the top race on the undercard.

In preparation for both assignments, Fitzsimmons sent out Lightning Strike and Saint Tropez on July 17 for their winding-down gallops and both were impressive.

Lightning Strike covered the 600m in 40.8sec while, in a separate gallop, Saint Tropez worked over the same trip in 38.5.

While Lim’s Saltoro has been, and still is, the talk of the town and is hot favourite to lift the Singapore Derby for trainer Dan Meagher and Lim’s Stable, Lightning Strike does not look out of his depth.

His showing in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on June 30, when he finished fourth to the brilliant Lim’s Saltoro, was more than commendable.

Indeed, under visiting rider Chad Schofield, he was doing his best work late.

What it tells us is that the four-year-old son of Impending will appreciate the extra 200m he has to cover in the Derby, which will be run over 1,800m on the Long Course.

After learning the ropes in the lower ranks, where he won three races over the mile, Lightning Strike has built up loads of stamina and, in one of his rare outings over the Derby trip, he beat a Class 4 field with some authority.

Yes. It was a Class 4 race. But, hey, one has got to start somewhere and that race on Dec 30, 2023, could have been his stepping stone.

Fitzsimmons has been patient with his galloper who, as a two-year-old, took up residence at his barn in December, 2022.

Twelve starts later, and with more than $130,000 in the bank, Lightning Strike is looking for his breakthrough into the big time.

To make doubly sure that his charge is afforded the best possible chance for victory, Fitzsimmons has engaged Hong Kong-based Australian jockey Hugh Bowman, who will have the task of throwing a damper on the Lim’s party.

That said, for sure, Lim’s Saltoro will be a huge stumbling block. But, if on the day, a lesser light is to shine, Lightning Strike could just be that bolt from out of the blue.

As mentioned, in Saint Tropez, Fitzsimmons has a good one in the JRA Trophy.

The Not A Single Doubt five-year-old gelding’s work has been top notch.

Sent to the trials on two occasions in the last month, beginning on June 13, he won one of those hit-outs, beating the talented Knippenberg by a head before finishing third to King Of Sixty-One in that most recent one on July 11.

A winner of three races from 19 starts, we all know that Saint Tropez can stay “till the cows come home” and we also know that the JRA Trophy trip of 1,600m is as short as he might want it.

But he has form on his side and, when his rivals are feeling the pinch over the concluding stages of the race, that is where we might see Saint Tropez sprout wings.

He will be ridden by experienced Malaysian jockey Simon Kok.

Will Kok be overawed by the fact that he will be in the company of four Brazilians, a Frenchman and an Australian, all shooting for glory?

We think not. Indeed, from what we know of him, Kok can give as good as he gets.

Another galloper to keep an eye on is Stop The Water, who will be having his 10th outing on July 21.

We may just see the three-year-old son of Headwater claim his third victory.

Since posting his last win on April 21 against Class 4 rivals over 1,200m on turf, Stop The Water has been building towards a third hurrah with three creditable placings.

He ran third on May 18 and June 1, then finished second on June 16 when piloted by Bruno Queiroz over the same trip and surface.

Such is his form that he could be a shoo-in when he takes on a Class 4 Division 1 field over 1,200m in Race 8 on July 21.

Prepared by Steven Burridge for the Fairdeal & Ronald Lau Stable, Stop The Water also caught the eye on the training track on July 17.

Taken out for a morning spin, he ran the 600m in a leisurely 42.1sec.

Then again, he did not have to over-exert himself.

His work towards the upcoming race was done and dusted when he won his trial in flowing fashion on July 11.

That day, when taken out by apprentice Sazali Ramli, he gave his rivals a galloping lesson when he led them on a merry chase to win by more than seven lengths.

Indeed, had he not been reined in, first to a canter and then to a trot, the youngster could have done another circuit without any problems.

Yes, Burridge has Stop The Water ticking like a time bomb and he has chosen an ideal race for his charge.

The underfoot conditions will be to his liking as both his wins have been on turf.

With visiting jockey Tyler Schiller doing the steering, he will be in good hands.

When Race 8 comes up on that 10-race programme, join the queue and have something riding on this up-and-coming sprinter.

He looks primed for success once more.

