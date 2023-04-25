Liketheclappers looks hard to run down

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) MUSICAL ARTS caught the eye on debut when finishing ahead of the more experienced (4) STRATA. The filly ought to confirm that form with improvement.

(5) NILE THE BOSS also has the form and experience to be competitive.

Of the newcomers, (10) BORN READY and (8) FUTURE STAR appeal most and must be respected on debut. The betting should provide more clues.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) FLYING V showed improvement second-up and could get into the picture if making progress.

(11) QUICK TRIP sets the standard after two encouraging runs. That experience should stand her in good stead.

There are several newcomers to take note of, with (3) BALTIC SECRET, (8) BEACH BOMB and (10) AMONG THE CLOUDS being of particular interest as they are related to Grade 1 winners.

Race 3 (1,000m)

Of the six who have run, (7) CAPTAIN ARROW and (5) SILVER CROWN have the best form.

(1) BOHEMIAN GROVE has disappointed after a promising debut but could redeem himself reverting to 1,000m.

(6) SPEED RACER ought to have come on from his debut, so is worth including.

(3) WHISKEY BRAVO and (11) UNDERWORLD are worth a market check on debut.

The well-related (13) GRAVITY could prove the pick of the newcomers.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) NAVY STRENGTH and (6) MASTER REDOUTE shared fourth place when finishing behind (2) HAN SOLO over 1,800m in March.

There is little to choose between them on these terms.

(4) SOMERSET MAUGHAM was making his comeback when staying on to finish behind those rivals last time, so could represent the value with improved fitness.

(5) SILVER DARLING is favourably treated by the conditions. She must be included if taking her place.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(1) PACIFIC GREEN and (3) WHO DO YOU LOVE ran in stronger races last time and should fare better in this grade.

(5) WHAT A STATE beat (7) ALLENDE on similar terms in a recent meeting. Allende was drawn wide and left with too much to do then but could turn the tables this time even though drawn widest of seven runners.

(6) HUNTING TRIP bounced back to winning ways last time. The filly ought to be competitive despite a four-point penalty.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) LIKETHECLAPPERS was game in defeat last time. He was outrun into second, after having led for much of the way over this course and distance. He should confirm his superiority over (4) PAPER TRAIL, (8) CAPTIVE MOON and (1) VERONIQUE.

(5) FLY TO RIO is dangerous off a lower mark and could get into the picture under Grant van Niekerk.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) GIMME’S LADDIE is ultra consistent, with a win and five placings from seven starts. He was rested and gelded after winning last December. He can strike fresh.

(5) DANCE VARIETY has come down in the ratings after losing his form in stronger races. He should fare better.

(10) BENJAMIN impressed last time in a higher grade and should be competitive off the same mark.

(2) SWIFT ACTION is in good form and must be included, too.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) THE TINKERMAN returns from a spell after a disappointing last run but could have a say on his earlier form.

(2) BEERENBERG and (3) NORTHERN SONG are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. Northern Song should strip fitter.

(5) VELDSKOEN turned the tables on (4) WYAG from a wide draw last time and could confirm.