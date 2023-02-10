Lim bidding for more winners

Jockey Manoel Nunes steering the smart Super Salute to score back-to-back wins in a Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,200m on Nov 5, 2022. The digital sale bargain buy is one of the leading chances among trainer Jason Lim's seven runners at Kranji on Sunday.

Jason Lim will be a busy man on Sunday.

His last-start surprise act Sky Eye will look to claim some more big scalps in the Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m), while his three “digital delights” – Super Salute, Cosmic Dancer and General Command – will also be out and about.

Altogether, seven of the Singaporean trainer’s horses will try and outrun their rivals around the Kranji racecourse.

But Lim will not be in the stands.

He is already in Australia, where he will try and outbid his own human rivals around the sales ring of the Riverside Stables the same day.

Currently fifth on the Kranji log with four winners, Lim flew to Sydney on Thursday, ahead of the three-day Inglis 2023 Classic Yearling Sale from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Inglis Digital sale has been a happy hunting ground for Lim during Covid-19, even remotely, but he has also gone back to basics since the skies reopened in 2022.

The 41-year-old handler will get a chance to put his multi-tasking skills to the test on Sunday.

On one hand, he will hold a catalogue with multi-coloured page markers jutting out. On the other, his smartphone to watch the races 6,300km away.

While flitting between the two every other minute, he must also keep his eyes peeled on 253 lots going under the hammer.

“There are some nice horses. I hope I can get lucky at the sales ring,” said Lim.

“Hopefully, I can also cheer at least one of my horses home.”

And, hopefully, punching the air in delight will not be mistaken as a bid by the man holding the gavel.

Lim may need to be even more cautious of any spur-of-the-moment body movement at 1.40pm and 2.40pm (Singapore time).

That will be when impressive debut winner General Command contests the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (Poly 1,100m) and promising four-year-old Super Salute resumes in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,200m) on turf respectively.

With last-start winning partner for both, Manoel Nunes, staying on, ultra-short odds can be expected.

Between the pair, Lim is leaning more towards the one with a run under the belt this campaign.

“General Command has trained on well since his first win,” he said.

“The only concern is the 59kg, but he’s in with a good chance.”

Previously known as Hunnam when he won a race at Caulfield (1,200m), the Shalaa four-year-old had company throughout his Kranji debut in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on Jan 14.

He skipped away at the 200m but did get weary-legged close to home. He still dug deep to hold Our Pinnacle off by ½-length.

Super Salute, who like General Command, was also trained by Sydney champion trainer Chris Waller when racing as Construct, is being aimed higher.

But Lim has slight reservations first-up.

The Australian Group 3 runner-up by I Am Invincible has racked up two wins from three starts in Singapore, but all in Polytrack races at the end of 2022.

If he is to head for the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, which kicks off with the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 11, a grass test is in order.

“I’ve been waiting to run him on grass. I could have run him earlier but there was no Class 3 1,200m on turf,” said Lim.

“It’ll be a test for him going towards the 4YO series. We’ll see how he progresses from there.

“I was happy with his two trials. He’s trialled really well.”

Nunes, Super Salute’s rider at his two easier Class 4 wins, is wary of the slicker opposition.

“Super Salute must run in that Class 3 1,400m so we know if he can handle grass,” he said.

“It’ll be a good test for him. We have to respect Stephen Gray’s horse Silent Is Gold. He ran a nice trial (Jan 31).

“I also won on Dream Alliance and War Pride, and Big Tiger will be a big threat again.”

Debut winner Cosmic Dancer will run in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,100m).

But both trainer and jockey were let down by the Vancouver three-year-old’s plain run second-up.

Nunes declined the ride in favour of the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Teardrops. Krisna Thangamani has been booked on the gelding.

“Cosmic Dancer was quite disappointing at his last start. He was impressive when he beat Great Command, but it was just an Open Maiden,” said Nunes.

“He was flat at his last start. He showed nothing.”

Lim is a little more forgiving than the Brazilian jockey.

“I think he didn’t handle the rain-affected track on that day,” he said.

“He’s drawn barrier No. 10, which is not ideal. But, hopefully, with the light weight after Krisna’s 2kg claim, he goes better.”