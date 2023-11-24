Lim eyes first feature success in Colonial Chief

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes steering Mr Black Back to his second Kranji win in a Class 3 race (1,800m) on Oct 15, 2022. The pair will be reunited in the Colonial Chief Stakes on Dec 2.

Sophomore trainer Richard Lim was entitled to hopes of a better second-half to 2023 when he became the main beneficiary of Jason Lim’s stable back in July.

At the time a hefty 18-month steroid ban ended Jason’s career there and then, he was the table-topper, underpinned by a yard oozing with both quality and quantity.

The near-wholesale stable shift – featuring stable star Super Salute and up-and-comers General Command and Lord’s Command – to Lim, Jason’s former assistant, was admittedly not a windfall gained under happy circumstances.

But on face value, the handover not only beefed up Lim’s yard, but also raised his ambitions.

The former jockey’s strike rate has almost doubled.

Before the upsize, his nine wins up until June more or less mirrored his rookie 2022 season.

The visits to the winner’s circle have since become twice as frequent. On 20 winners, he is now one win shy of equalling his 2022 score, with five meetings to go.

More pointedly, eight of his 11 winners during that second wind were Jason’s ex-wards.

However, as much as Lim suddenly had the wherewithal to take a shot at feature races – which were hitherto uncharted waters – his trophy cabinet is still bare.

He took seven stabs, including four at Group 1 level, with his best outcome being Super Salute’s two thirds in the Singapore Derby and Merlion Trophy.

Whether raid No. 8 will be his lucky number remains to be seen. Lim saddles Mr Black Back in the last Group event of 2023, the $110,000 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes (1,700m) on Dec 2.

Famously remembered for his 2006 Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup win with King And King as a jockey, Lim is also keen to tick that feature race box as a trainer before racing ends on Oct 5, 2024.

There is still a line-up of 15 Group races in that ultimate season, but everyone prefers to break the ice sooner rather than later.

“I haven’t had that many ‘Cup’ runners so far, but the Colonial Chief Stakes is one where I could have a runner,” said Lim.

“Hopefully, I can win my first Group race next Saturday.”

Lim has gone for the safest pair of hands to help him to that end.

“We booked (Manoel) Nunes quite early. He knows the horse, he’s won on him before,” he said.

The runaway table leader, who has all but sealed a fifth title, rode the son of Snitzel to the second of his three wins (all on turf and under Tim Fitzsimmons) in a Class 3 race (1,800m) on Oct 15, 2022.

The Brazilian jockey was reunited with Mr Black Back at two barrier trials, including a 10-length romp at the first on Nov 14.

When Lim described the trial as “easy”, it was in relative terms. Only three horses trialled, and in a pedestrian 1min 5.04sec.

“He had an easy trial last week, while the second trial was meant to top him off nicely,” he said.

Mr Black Back seems to have gone on a downward spiral since signing off from Fitzsimmons on an impressive winning note.

But Lim does not subscribe to the idea the former Wagga Guineas winner’s form has tapered off.

“He needs to have the right handicap to be at his best,” he said.

“The Colonial Chief will suit him. He gets only 53kg.”

Lim is also unfazed by his unproven Polytrack record – only one (1,200m) in 13 starts for one third.

“He’s run on Polytrack only once, but whether it was Poly or turf, he had to run in that race – no choice. I think it should be okay,” he said.

Lim, who is almost full house on 59 horses, saddles up the biggest team on the Nov 25 racecard – 19, including four standby starters.

Back-to-back runner-up Jin Sakamoto in the $50,000 Class 4 (1,600m) may be his best chance.

“It was actually because of his wide barriers that he had to push forward,” he said.

“But this time, he gets a nice draw in five. He doesn’t necessarily have to lead; he came from behind in Australia.

“Happy Friday also has a good chance in the Class 5 over 1,000m.”

