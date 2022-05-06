Lim hoping for a Romantic day

Romantic (No. 3) giving newly licensed trainer Richard Lim the second of his three winners. He also scored with Metal World and Vgor.

It is good to have three winners, but five would have been better, said newly licensed trainer Richard Lim.

In racing parlance, it is akin to three being “standard time” in terms of race timings clocked.

So, at least, the former jockey felt his performance thus far is not sub-standard.

Long-time assistant trainer to Steven Burridge and then Jason Lim (no relation), Lim has been paddling his own canoe since he got his trainer’s licence in January.

Granted, the 40-year-old has kicked off with a relatively small yard of 17 horses, but he felt luck had not been on his side a couple of times.

“To be honest, I was expecting slightly better than three winners, but I can’t complain,” said the Penang-born Singaporean.

“Maybe two more would have been nicer. Songgong Hera nearly won at my very first day (Jan 15) and he ran well again at his last start.

“Vgor was disappointing at his last start, but I’m sure he can bounce back. Metal World is also running well and can win again.

“My staff and I are working hard at the stable, and I’m sure we’ll have a few more winners in the coming meetings.”

If that wish comes true in tomorrow’s $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over the Poly 1,000m, it will represent a perfect strike rate of 100 per cent.

Lim saddles only one runner, Romantic, after his other entry, Kakadu, was scratched.

The Showcasing six-year-old is also one of Lim’s three winners, the other two being Metal World – his first winner – and Vgor.

With John Sundradas up, Romantic won at odds at his penultimate start in a Class 4 race over the Poly 1,100m on March 26.

Lim thought Romantic could double the dose in an identical event a fortnight later, but he blamed himself for overthinking about tactics.

“That day, mostly front runners were winning. I thought we might have to go forward to follow the pattern of the day,” he said.

“But it turned out it went against his style, he was one-paced in the end. Worse still, it was a horse (Renzo) who came from behind that won.

“Lesson learnt, no matter what, stick to your horse’s pattern. In Romantic’s case, he is better ridden from behind.”

The coveted barrier No. 1 tomorrow can be sticky for backmarkers, but Lim is unconcerned.

A wealth of experience as a winning rider of 262 races during his time as a jockey certainly helps in reading races better.

“Barrier one is okay, I’m not so worried by that. He gets back but it’s still better than drawing 10,” said Lim, whose biggest riding highlight was undoubtedly winning the 2006 Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup with King And King when he got to shake hands with Her Majesty.

“S John helped me out a lot during Covid-19, when there weren’t many track riders. He got to know Romantic very well.”

A small string of horses may be the norm in a rookie season, but Lim knows he has to fill out his boxes further if he wants the business to be sustainable.

“I’ve got three horses in quarantine currently. There are two from Melbourne and one from Sydney, including a trial winner,” he said.

“I also have one in Australia now, and arriving next month. I hope these new horses deliver.

“I’m also attending the Magic Millions Gold Coast National Yearling Sale next month. I’ve been going to sales for many years now, and it’s good I can attend again now that the borders have reopened.”