Lim leaps ahead four the first time

Long shot Thunder Star (Saifudin Ismail) leading from barrier to box in the last race to hand trainer Jason Lim a first four-timer and outright lead in the trainers' premiership on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Jason Lim will always look back at the last two weeks as one of the bumpiest rollercoaster rides of his training career and life – and it looks like it is not about to stop.

The Singaporean trainer and his fellow 21 Kranji trainers are still reeling from the devastating news racing would stop in October 2024.

Since then, the 41-year-old has stood out as one of the most vocal among his peers in championing the sport’s survival – at least for the next 16 months.

The last fortnight had thrown up more dampeners than any signs of hope. But on Saturday, he had double the reason to whoop it up a little – a first career four-timer that took him to the top of the heap for the first time as well.

Tied with Michael Clements heading into the second meeting since the June 5 announcement, Lim gets to finally sit atop the Singapore trainers’ log after five years at Kranji.

Royal Commander ($22), Paletas ($11), Captain Singapore ($16) and Thunder Star ($86) may rank a few notches below his top guns like Super Salute, General Command and Sky Eye, but they turned into his heroes for the day.

The quartet have taken Lim’s score to 26 winners, three clear of Clements, following their wins at the all-Polytrack meeting.

Unfortunately, Lim was not on hand to celebrate the milestone, and rare moment of joy amid the doom and gloom.

But, though clearly stoked with the achievement, the fact that their fate had been all but sealed did have a sobering effect.

“I knew I had a nice team of horses today, but I didn’t expect to lead the premiership. I’m happy to be on top for myself,” said the Australian-trained handler.

“When I won the first race, I led for the first time. But then, Michael hit one back (Greatham Boy), and I fell back to second place.

“But then, I won three more – for my first four-timer two weeks after my first treble – and now I am three winners ahead. I’m so happy.

“For one day at least, I’ll just enjoy the moment, because, I’ve accepted the fact that the club will close down.

“All I want now is keep doing my best in the next 16 months – for my owners, my staff and myself.”

Lim said he had not gone for a quick getaway to temporarily put his woes behind.

“I’m in Bangkok to attend a good friend’s wedding. It was in my diary way before the news of the closure,” he said.

“My main goal had been for Super Salute to win the first leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge (Group 3 Silver Bowl on June 11).

“Once I accomplished that, I told myself I needed to go for a good break.

“I won’t be back until Thursday as I’ve also planned another vacation, this time with my wife and son.”

Before he boarded the plane for the Land of the Smiles, Lim said a good day out was on the cards – but, maybe, not four winners.

“All the horses are in great form at the moment. Kudos to my staff who have done really well,” he said.

“Of the four, I was the most confident with Paletas as he was down in class.

“Captain Singapore had blinkers on and that paid off. Daniel Moor told me to fit blinkers on him and he would win at his next start.

“I was probably the least confident with Thunder Star. He was in good form but he was drawn wide (barrier No. 11).

“We decided to go forward and it paid off.”

Jockey Saifudin Ismail said that the Fighting Sun four-year-old responded well to his urgings when the gates crashed back in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,000m).

“The instructions from Jason through his staff were to go forward from the wide draw and ride him for luck. He didn’t want me to be caught wide and sit out there,” said the veteran Malaysian hoop.

“The horse was very relaxed, he had plenty left in the tank when I went for him in the straight.”

Royal Commander and Paletas brought up the first two pins of Manoel Nunes’ own prolific day, a riding treble. He later scored aboard David Kok’s only runner for the day, Conflagrance ($19) to take his tally to 45 winners, 17 clear of the suspended Wong Chin Chuen.

“Paletas is an easy horse to ride, and he drew a good barrier (four),” said the mercurial Brazilian who, on 14 winners for Lim, has ridden one in every two of his winners.

“He travelled very well. All I had to do was wait for the straight, and he scored a nice fighting win.

“Royal Commander was dropping to Class 5. He was green at his last few starts in Class 4.

“He’s been working well. Things worked out good for him today.”

Saturday's Singapore Results: sgres18.pdf