Lim’s dynamic duo can steal the show

The Jason Lim-trained General Command (Manoel Nunes) coasting home an easy winner in the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m on June 3. Still in top condition, he is expected to run a good race again in Race 11 on Saturday despite rising to Class 1. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

The month of June is hardly over and Jason Lim is already sitting on nine winners.

Will it be 10 – or maybe even 11 – after the races on Saturday?

Surprisingly, the fifth-season trainer has entered just two runners in the 12-race Polytrack programme.

But it is a lean and mean team.

Lim’s dynamic duo comprise General Command and Cosmic Dancer, both last-start winners on June 3.

General Command will contest the main race of the day – the $100,000 Class 1 sprint over the 1,200m in Race 11.

Cosmic Dancer will see action in the $70,000 Class 3 event over the same distance in the final event.

So the question: Will Lim be able to come away with a perfect score?

Well, given the form that the stable has been exhibiting recently, do not bet against it happening.

Lim is also brimming with confidence, and it is certainly not foolish optimism. He genuinely believes that his team is up to the mark – even though both will be racing in higher classes and against tougher opponents.

To add a bit more juice to the situation, his nearest rivals in that quest for training honours – Michael Clements and Tim Fitzsimmons – have the firepower to stop his streak in the two races.

Fitzsimmons has the very exciting Lucky Jinsha and Gold Star to challenge General Command in the Class 1 contest.

The Australian’s Mimosas and Clements’ Karisto and Pacific Emperor will face Cosmic Dancer.

But Lim holds a sanguine view that both his horses can rise to the occasion again despite their class rise.

“General Command is in good form. I expect him to run a good race. He looks well placed with 56.5kg,” said the Singaporean.

“Cosmic Dancer, too, should run well, but he is in a tough race.”

Lim reckoned General Command won convincingly in his last start in Class 2 company and “still has some upside”.

It was hard to fault his enthusiasm.

After all, General Command tossed in a really good show that day, winning by 2 3/4 lengths for his fourth success in five starts.

He dictated things on settling and his five rivals were never going to eat into his lead.

Saturday’s contest will be on the Polytrack again – General Command’s favourite surface.

What about Cosmic Dancer?

Well, Lim was a little subdued, mainly because his horse is up in grade and meeting stronger rivals after his three-in-a-row feat in Class 4. Still, he reckons his charge has each-way claims with less weight (55kg) on his back.

Furthermore, he has a jockey who knows the horse like the back of his hand. Bernardo Pinheiro was the pilot in the gelding’s hat-trick feat.

“This race is definitely much harder but he carried 58.5kg from a wide gate (barrier 10) when he won at his last start,” said Lim.

“A horse like Pacific Emperor is very hard to beat but Bernardo knows this horse well, so I expect him to be very competitive.”

Well, we know what Cosmic Dancer can do. He has so far won four times on the alternate surface and getting bumped up to Class 3 should not pose too many problems.

Right now, everything is going peaches for the 41-year-old Lim.

He reached a career highlight last Saturday when saddling his first four-timer – Royal Commander ($22), Paletas ($11), Captain Singapore ($16) and Thunder Star ($86).

Not only is he leading the trainers’ log with 26 winners, but he also trains one of Kranji’s most exciting gallopers in Super Salute.

Well, for all that has unfolded recently, it would be the icing on the cake for Lim to achieve his first Group 1 success with his stable star.

That will be the Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

Well, the son of I Am Invincible sure looks the part.

He has so far claimed – with plenty of authority – the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy and the Group 3 Silver Bowl, both over 1,400m.

The souvenir given to the winning trainer of the Derby will sit nicely beside all his other trophies.

And, for want of a better word, it would be “super”.