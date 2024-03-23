Lim's Kosciuszko back a winner after Hong Kong setback

Superstar Lim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner) striding away to a smashing first-up win in the Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) on Polytrack on March 23. Daniel Meagher's champion has not raced since his Hong Kong defeat.

Singapore champion galloper Lim’s Kosciuszko answered all the queries over his racing fitness with a commanding comeback win at Kranji on March 23.

Unsighted since his ninth to the legendary Golden Sixty in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Dec 10, the Kermadec six-year-old was launching his 2024 campaign in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) on Polytrack.

Under normal circumstances, even a three-month layoff is barely a speed bump for the reigning Singapore Horse of the Year to hit the ground running.

But it is well documented that the seven-time Group 1 winner met with quarantine issues out of Hong Kong, ruling him out of any Dubai World Cup plans on March 30.

With his physical condition under a cloud, Lim’s Kosciuszko was no certainty at his first-up mission.

Still, his unbackable $6 odds suggested he still had the pull of a sentimental favourite, though the handicapping terms of the race also tipped the scales in his favour.

Even trainer Daniel Meagher might have thought he was under the odds this time.

But, after getting the gun run in behind the early speed, Lim’s Kosciuszko delivered with a breathtaking acceleration at the 300m.

Long shot Kharisma (Ryan Curatolo) was the only one who could lower his colours when he came powering home, but despite the 5.5kg pull in weights (54kg v 59.5kg), the closest he could come within was 1½ lengths.

Prosperous Return (Vitor Espindola) stuck on for third place another 1¼ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 10.87sec for the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Lim’s Kosciuszko and jockey Marc Lerner were greeted by a beaming Meagher at the winner’s circle, but there was more to the smile than met the eye.

“I didn’t care about the weights being good to us. I didn’t know how he’d go as he wasn’t going that well,” said the trainer.

“After the quarantine setback put him behind, I just wanted him to come back in one piece and improve on that run.

“I really didn’t expect him to be that dominant. He was relaxed and it was very easy in the end, but he’s still got improvement left in him.”

The hope is that first run will now bring him closer to his peak fitness towards his next race – which Meagher is still figuring out.

“I still haven’t decided if he will run in the EW Barker Trophy. I’ve got two weeks to think about it,” he said, referring to the Group 2 1,400m handicap race on April 21.

“It’ll be a pressure race as he will carry 59kg and give weight all round. If he does run, he’ll trial one week before; if not, I’ll keep him ticking over till the Kranji Mile.”

The title defence of his 2023 win in the $1 million Group 1 race over 1,600m on May 18 is just one of several marquee events on his plate before the curtain is brought down on Kranji on Oct 5.

What was meant to be a warm-up has now taken him to 18 wins.

“I’m very proud of what he did. He’s a superstar,” said Meagher.

“The club should do more to promote this horse, more so when this is the last year we get to see him.

“The win’s very special. Today’s my late mother-in-law’s birthday.”

Meagher also took his trademark panama hat off to Lerner, for his handling of animal and man alike.

“Credit must go to Marc, who rides him every day. I’m not easy to work with, but he handles me very well,” he said.

“I just told him to keep Kosi out of the sand (inside), and he did the rest. He’s got beautiful hands.”

The French jockey, who now boasts a two-from-two record on Lim’s Kosciuszko following his gutsy win in the 2023 Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11, duly reciprocated the compliment with his No. 1 supporter.

“After Kosi hurt his feet in quarantine, he took a long time to get over it,” said Lerner, who also won on Meagher’s Grand Avante ($36) for a race-to-race double.

“It’s only in the recent weeks that he was back to his normal self. The farrier did a great job on his feet.

“But well done to Dan, too. He knows how to bring this horse back, he really knows his job.

“In the run, I was three wide behind Silent Is Gold, but travelling super. I didn’t want him to go so soon, but he took me into the race.

“He was only 70 per cent fit. This race will do him a world of good. He’ll be hard to beat from now on.

“He’s a super smart horse, he knows where to position himself, and he knows how to win races. It’s a privilege to ride him.

“Every time he races, he should be the only spark left to keep racing going till the end.”

