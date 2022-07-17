Lim’s Kosciuszko lands first Group 1 win in Derby

Lim’s Kosciuszko (Danny Beasley) staving off a late challenge from Relentless (Vlad Duric, No. 2) to prevail by a head in yesterday’s Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m). ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Lim’s Kosciuszko finally lived up to his big-race potential with a breakthrough feature success in the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on Sunday (July 17).

To a yet again emotional trainer Daniel Meagher at the winner’s circle, the magnitude of the win took a while to sink in even if it was his fifth Group 1 win in 15 months.

But once the young Australian collected himself, it dawned on him that equine limits can be tested and conquered.

The whole of Kranji knew Lim’s Kosciuszko was suspect at the trip.

Six of his eight wins in a row had come over 1,200m. Singapore Derby plans were only bandied about after that last win over 1,600m in a Kranji Stakes A.

But then came three successive defeats, including the last two at Group level and over the mile, the Kranji Mile and Stewards’ Cup.

Some might have given up on those brazen Derby dreams, but Meagher pushed the envelope.

It was akin to asking Usain Bolt to run a marathon.

“At the end of the day, we won the Derby with a 1,200m horse. He’s a 1,200m to 1,400m horse, not a 1,800m horse,” he said.

“Even if he was the highest rated horse in the race, he needed everything to go his way, everything to be right to win – like he did today.

“In saying this, I would’ve still run him if the Derby was still over 2,000m like before.

“But only in his own age group, and definitely not in the Gold Cup. We saw what happened in the Kranji Mile.

“I’ll give him a good break and discuss with his farrier Gary Morley on how to sort out his bad feet.

“He’s not running in the Lion City Cup (Aug 14). Lim’s Lightning will be our flagbearer.”

Meagher has often sung the praises of his stable jockey Danny Beasley, and not at just Lim’s Lightning’s four Group 1 heroics.

Maybe he was overwhelmed by the aura of a first Singapore Derby, an iconic race that even dodged his father John in his 11 years at Kranji, but Meagher paid his good mate the ultimate compliment this time.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko was a fit horse, and I’d like to think he was well trained, but today, it was all about the ride,” said Meagher.

“Danny’s the one who got the job done, the win came off his hands. He gave him the perfect Group 1-winning ride, it was a typical relaxed, patient and smart ride.

“There were proper 1,800m horses coming at them in the last bit, but they got away with it.”

The first 1,000m unfolded to the two Dans’ plan to a tee. After a smart jump, they had a good back in the leader, Con Speranza.

The next worry was the speed. If they ripped along, the lactic acid would kick in earlier, but they were in the racing gods’ good graces.

With jockey Marc Lerner smothering up the pace on Con Speranza, Lim’s Kosciuszko happily tagged along. Beasley cuddled up the $12 favourite for as long as he could before going for broke inside the last 400m.

Con Speranza fought back, the swoopers were descending thick and fast. But Lim’s Kosciuszko, who is named after Australia’s highest peak, kept digging deep as he clawed his way to the top with a last victorious lunge.

After overcoming traffic at the 300m, Stewards’ Cup winner Relentless (Vlad Duric) rattled home only to fall short by a head with Super Impact (Jake Bayliss) a suprising third another neck away. The winning time was a moderate 1min 49.15sec for the 1,800m on the long course.

It was not just Meagher wiping away tears at the winner’s dais.

“I love him, Dan, he’s my best mate. We’ve done it together,” said the multiple-Group 1-winning jockey, who was breaking his Derby maiden status, regardless of racing jurisdiction.

“The Derby has been a bloody jinx to me. I ran second in the Brisbane Derby, and here with Deep Pockets for Cliff Brown, we got our arse kicked by Chase Me.

“It’s even more special given the circumstances of me retiring at 42 and returning three years later.”