Lim’s Kosciuszko makes it 4 from 4

Lim’s Kosciuszko victorious on Sunday for his fourth win in as many starts.

Like what he did for Lim's Lightning in Sunday's $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup, trainer Daniel Meagher was also the master trainer in Lim's Kosciuszko's return for his fourth straight success.

It is now well documentated that the young Australian trainer brought Lim's Lightning back from a two-month break to defy tradition and the top impost of 58kg to capture the Gold Cup in his first attempt over 2,000m.

But the prelude to that was the winning return of Lim's Stable's younger horse.

Noting that the four-year-old was probably feeling the effect of his three-from-three campaign, Meagher duly rested his charge. He resisted the temptation of running his up-and-comer in June's Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m.

Back after 175 days since his last race on May 22, Lim's Kosciuszko resumed from where he left off by winning Sunday's $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,200m - with aplomb.

The exciting prospect, named after Australia's highest point, was so dominant in his all-the-way 31/2-length success in a swift 1min 09.76sec. He made his rivals look second-rate.

All Meagher needed was three barrier trials and a well-planned long-haul prep to bring Lim's Kosciuszko back to mint condition. Hammered down to $6 for a $5 bet, he made sure his supporters got no anxious moments.

Meagher was, of course, delighted with the manner of the win, especially as Lim's Kosciuszko was shouldering a hefty 59kg. He gave his 13 rivals between 1kg and 9kg.

"He won good. He was the best horse in the race and he showed that," said the burly and bald-headed 38-year-old.

"It was a very good effort with 59kg on his back. He showed a very good turn of foot. When a horse spreads a field out like he does, it's usually a good sign.

"But he's still not there yet. He's a funny horse and there's still some improvement left in him. He's a plain worker and a plain trialler, and leaves it for raceday. He's a serious horse on raceday, he's just a nice horse going forward."

Meagher has no doubt the bold decision to back him off was the right one.

"There is a reason why the Lim's Stable has been champion owner for many years. They understand racing and trust their trainers," he said."There was no second-guessing me when I decided to stop the horse and give him a break, as I felt it would hurt him mentally then.

"They're the reason why you have that confidence to do these things, and to have Danny Beasley as part of the team also gives you great confidence.

"It's important to have everybody on the same page."

Lim's Kosciuszko has earned about $130,000 from his four victories.