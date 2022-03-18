Lim's Kosciuszko on target for mile test

Lim’s Kosciuszko (No. 10) winning on his debut last March. He is ready to tackle the mile for the first time next Saturday.

Rising star Lim’s Kosciuszko ran a pleasing second at his second “pre-Kranji Mile” barrier trial yesterday, wrapping up the bulk of the impromptu workload he has been put through towards next week’s first 1,600m test.

If not for trainer Daniel Meagher rejigging his Kranji Mile plans for the unbeaten galloper three weeks ago, Lim’s Kosciuszko would be lining up in tomorrow’s Class 2 race over 1,200m.

Fans would have been treated to a mouth-watering clash and rematch with Kharisma and Rocket Star respectively, the two main hurdles that would have stood in his way to an amazing run of eight wins on the bounce.

Shortly after the Kermadec four-year-old brought up the seven-from-seven in a Class 2, 1,200m event on Feb 19, tomorrow’s sprint contest seemed like a logical flow-on assignment, but Meagher had a rethink.

Lim’s Kosciuszko has ventured only once beyond his pet trip of six furlongs – at his second-last start in a Class 1 race over 1,400m on Feb 2, which he won, looking like he was crying for more ground.

The miler DNA seems to run in his blood, but to have a first stab at such uncharted journey in the $1 million feature (May 21) itself just felt a little risky to the in-form Australian trainer, who, however, fields just two runners tomorrow – First Bowl and Lim’s Zoom in the last race, the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

Instead, Meagher has opted for a mile dress rehearsal next week, a Class 2 event on March 26, with two barrier trials thrown in to build up some stamina.

The first barrier trial on March 3 was uneventful with regular partner Danny Beasley just sitting pretty for a soft run in fifth place, but there was no loafing around at yesterday’s second trial.

Despite cutting the breeze three to four wide on the outside of the early pacesetters, Lim’s Kosciuszko went on to finish a half-length second to Circuit Mission (A’Isisuhairi Kasim), looking full of running.

“I’ve thought about it and decided he can’t run in the Kranji Mile first-up. I will instead test him over 1,600m for the first time in a Class 2 race next week,” said Meagher.

“That’s why we’ve trialled him twice as he’s pulled up so good after his last win that we had to keep him ticking over.

“It’s the right thing to give him a different option if we are to try him over a mile. That mile race next week fits in perfectly towards the Kranji Mile.”

Beasley, who steered Lim’s Kosciuszko to five wins, is clearly just as impressed as Meagher by the Lim’s Stable’s latest gem.

“I’m very happy with his trials. They were all about maintenance and keeping him ticking over,” said the Australian hoop.

“He has thrived since his last run. He’s done what we wanted him to achieve, his action was good, and his fitness is second to none.

“Dan has switched to that Class 2 race over the mile, and it’s good we keep him in the right class. If we keep stepping him up in class, we’ll crucify him and that’s no good.

“The whole idea is to keep him well placed in his races. We have to do the right thing by the horse.”

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Win Win (O Chavez)

2 War Warrior (T Rehaizat)

3 Big Doctor

4 Winning Hobby (K Faiz)

5 Eastiger (F Yusoff)

6 Run And Run (S Shafrizal)

7 Super Extreme

8 Time Lord (J Bayliss)

Margins and time: 51/4, shd, shd, 9, 1/2, 21/4, 3/4 (59.31sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Circuit Mission (K A’Isisuhairi)

2 Lim’s Kosciuszko (D Beasley)

3 Mr Pacino (WH Kok)

4 Gold Prize (T Krisna)

5 Sun Fortress (M Nunes)

6 Sabah Star (Chavez)

7 King’s Command (M Kellady)

Margins and time: 1/2, 13/4, hd, 11/2, 11/2, 3/4 (59.51sec)

TRIAL 3

1 Lonhro Gold (Krisna)

2 Sayonara (CC Wong)

3 Wind Of Dubai (A’Isisuhairi)

4 Real Efecto (Nunes)

5 Teardrops (Chavez)

6 Lim’s Bestbreaker (Beasley)

Margins and time: Shd, 3, 3, 3, 51/2 (59.75sec)