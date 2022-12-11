Lim’s Kosciuszko well beaten, Wellington wins

Hong Kong's Wellington (Ryan Moore) powering home to beat Sight Success (No. 12) in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Lim’s Kosciuzsko had reached the peak of his powers going into Sunday’s big Hong Kong race, but it still was not good enough to scale the ambitious international heights he had been eyeing.

Singapore’s sole flagbearer at the annual Longines Hong Kong International Races ran last in the HK$24 million (S$4.23 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m), won by local hope Wellington.

After a faultless week, during which Lim’s Kosciuszko settled in like a fish to water into his new Sha Tin surroundings, the fairytale script seemed to continue with the quickest jump from his barrier No. 4 to lead the stellar 14-horse field under regular partner Danny Beasley.

But the dream run all came crashing down upon straightening when he could not muster another gear.

Usually a gritty fighter on his home turf, Lim’s Kosciuszko was gobbled up by his nine Hong Kong and four Japan rivals without so much as a semblance of resistance.

Trainer Daniel Meagher did not beat about the bush in his post-race appraisal. The tiny gelding (he weighs only around 475kg) named after Australia’s highest mountain had met his Everest.

“It came down to ability. He just didn’t have it to compete at that level,” he said.

“The Singapore form didn’t stack up. Unfortunately, we aren’t at the international stage yet.

“He seemed to have enough class, even looked good in the race for a while. But he had no excuses, he wasn’t good enough.”

Asked if Sight Success eye-balling him midrace softened him up, Meagher was brutally honest.

“No, he had every chance but he just wasn’t good enough,” he said.

After settling worse than midfield, Wellington (Ryan Moore) loomed as the best finisher with a sustained burst on the outside to defeat Sight Success (Christophe Lemaire) by 3/4-lengths.

Two other Hong Kong runners completed the quartet – title defender Sky Field (Blake Shinn) and Courier Wonder (Luke Currie).

“He’s a very good horse. I’m obviously very fortunate to have picked up the ride, poor Alexis (Badel) had the bad luck for not being here,” said Moore.

“This horse is proven at the top level. That’s his fourth Group 1.

“The pace was steady early. I was able to get a nice bit of cover at the back in midfield, and he moved into the race comfortable.

“I got to the front too early, to be honest, but he’s a talented good horse. He’s a pleasure to ride.”

Trainer Richard Gibson was quick to pick the champion UK hoop as the replacement rider, shortly after regular rider, Badel was injured in a race fall in November.