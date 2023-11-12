Lim's Kosciuszko wins Gold Cup

Lim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner) on the inside, responding to Dream Alliance's (Bruno Queiroz) feisty assault to claim the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) by a short head.

Trainer Daniel Meagher’s heart got a serious workout for 2min 0.67sec – and by another seven minutes in the Kranji inquiry room on Saturday.

But it was sheer relief when the objection sign came off and No. 1 was semaphored for Lim’s Kosciuszko as the winner of the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

Barely a few seconds after the $11 favourite defied all the doubters about his stamina to knock proven stayer Dream Alliance off by a short head, Meagher had to put the champagne on ice.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Dream Alliance’s jockey Bruno Queiroz fired in a protest about a whip incident with Lim’s Kosciuszko’s rider Marc Lerner at the 200m.

Though the two horses got into a bit of a scrap in the concluding stages, the head-on camera, however, showed there was hardly any bumping or contact, just competitive riding within the rules. The objection was quickly thrown out.

Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve after a big win, Meagher was remarkably more composed this time. A second Singapore Gold Cup after Lim’s Lightning in 2021 and an 11th Group 1 silverware must have given him more practice in keeping the waterworks at bay.

But the emotional release was still palpable, given the even higher stress levels and sleepless nights that had led to his megastar’s 17th – and arguably toughest – win and stakes nearing $2.5 million.

“It’s just relief, I have a thought for mum and dad now. This win is for them,” said Meagher.

“Kosi’s a great horse, he’s a champion. To do that with 58kg, it’s a massive effort.

“He had a hard run in the QEII Cup, he was a bit flat. He even came down with a high temperature. We let him rest for a few days.

“On the following Friday, he came good again. He galloped good and was back to his normal self.

“But there were still so many question marks. Should I run him in the Gold Cup with 58kg?”

Fortunately, the Australian handler did not have to shoulder the pressure alone.

Teamwork was key, not just in the Kermadec six-year-old’s day-to-day training, but also in brainstorming ideas, especially from his previous regular partners.

Meagher did not forget Wong Chin Chuen in his thank-you speech even after he gave up the ride through suspension, and Danny Beasley, the original rider who is always a phone call away even if he is back home in Australia.

“The horse has kept working strongly, and improving. The wide draw hurt, but he just had to jump and get across,” said Meagher.

“There was also a lot of pressure on Marc, but I also got a lot of support from Danny.

“We did a bit of what we did with Lim’s Lightning, who was also not expected to get the 2,000m, but we kept the faith in him.

“Dan told me there was no reason why we shouldn’t keep the faith in Lim’s Kosciuszko as well.

“CC’s been a great player and a great friend. He’s been a massive part of our team and Kosi.

“And what about Marc? We gave the bloke a chance and he delivered with a great ride.”

After Beasley left, the ex-German-based French jockey filled his shoes as Meagher’s and the Lim’s Stable go-to jockey in 2023.

From his 41 wins up until Saturday, 17 hailed from Meagher, including 15 for the Lim’s Stable.

Only the most famous ward missed on his CV. That tick is now boxed along with the biggest prize in his six years in Singapore.

“I’m very happy to have won the Gold Cup with Daniel and the Lim’s Stable, who have been supporting me a lot,” said Lerner, who was on his fourth Singapore Group 1 win.

“We had a plan, but we still have to execute it on the track. Today everything worked like a charm.

“It was the plan to go forward from the outside gate. He was a bit keen, but he then ran very relaxed.

“When Maxima led, I knew he’d take us a long way. Kosi showed such a will to win in the straight.”

The Gold Cup was a gamble that paid off, but another roll of the dice is still in the offing – Hong Kong in December.

Lim’s Kosciuszko ran last in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) in 2022, but a second tilt has not been ruled out.

“I’ve entered him for the Sprint and the Mile,” said Meagher.

“It’ll be a privilege if he gets invited. He will feel today’s run, but we’ll think about it.”

