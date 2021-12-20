‘Lim’s Lightning the best I’ve ridden in S’pore’

He may have been associated with many top horses in Singapore, but this year’s triple Group 1 winner Lim’s Lightning has earned that special place in jockey Danny Beasley’s heart.

The Lim’s Stable-owned six-year-old Australian-bred is a true and genuine thoroughbred in every sense. He can sprint and stay. Not many horses could do that.

He won the $300,000 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on April 24, the $300,000 Raffles Cup over 1,600m on Sept 18 and the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 14.

He was a narrow second to the Donna Logan-trained Minister in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m on May 22.

“Lim’s Lightning is the best horse I have ridden in Singapore. To win a Lion City Cup, a Raffles Cup and a Gold Cup in the same year had never been done. An amazing effort,” said Beasley, whose best year was 2014, when he rode 83 winners to finish second to Manoel Nunes (108).

“For that reason solely, he has to go on top. I think what makes Lim’s Lightning special is his will to win. He really is a great competitor and, as we have seen, his feats have been well publicised.”

Since his return from his eight Australian starts for an ordinary victory at Werribee, the former Champion Juvenile has seven starts at Kranji this year for six wins and that second behind Minister. He amassed $1.2 million this year, boosting his career earnings to $1.63 million.

While Lim’s Lightning has won him over, Beasley still rates Grand Armee as his best.

“Career-wise, the best horse I have ever ridden is still Grand Armee. He won two Queen Elizabeth Stakes back-to-back at Randwick, Sydney. Only three horses in history have ever done that – Tulloch, Grand Armee and Winx.”

- Tan Thean Loon