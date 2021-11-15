Lim’s Lightning breaks tradition

Lim’s Lightning producing more despite his 58kg top weight to beat Hard Too Think (No. 7) in yesterday’s $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m at Kranji.

Lim's Lightning not only beat a strong field, but also tradition, by asserting his superiority as Kranji's highest-rated galloper in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup yesterday.

The Daniel Meagher-trained and Lim's Stable-owned six-year-old Australian-bred made light of 58kg to deny Hard Too Think (52.5kg) of becoming the first to win the Singapore Derby, Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Gold Cup in the same year.

The Stephen Gray-trained Hard Too Think started as the favourite but was overtaken in the final minute by Lim's Lightning, who paid $14 for a win. Hard Too Think showed $18.

It was certainly an amazing feat by Meagher to train the horse to win the Lion City Cup over 1,200m, the Raffles Cup over 1,600m and now the Gold Cup over 2,000m this year.

Lim's Lightning was expected to win the QE II Cup over 1,800m on Oct 16 but was scratched after sustaining abrasions from a walk on Cup eve.

The Gold Cup was the bay gelding's first attempt over the staying trip despite a two-month break. He also had to concede between 3kg and 8kg to his 15 rivals because of the handicap conditions of the race.

Tradition has always been against the topweights, with the last-winning toppie being Smart Bet in 2002, but Lim's Lightning simply proved that it was just a myth. Class prevailed.

Besides superb training, jockey Danny Beasley also won accolades for his 10-out-of-10 handling of Lim's Lightning.

The 46-year-old Australian secured the lead after taking off brilliantly. He was unperturbed when Elite Incredible eyeballed him at the backstraight.The $259 menace was one of trainer Michael Clements' seven contenders, which also included last year's winner Big Hearted, who eventually finished sixth.

After shaking off Elite Incredible, Beasley again kept his cool when Marc Lerner brought Hard Too Think to challenge him on straightening.

But his mount found more to win by 3/4 lengths in 2min 02.25sec to give him his first Gold Cup victory.

Group 2 Stewards' Cup winner Mr Malek ($186) got up to beat Katak, a five-from-five South African winner, including three in Group 3, for third.

"The horse was really incredible today," said Beasley. "He didn't react to Elite Incredible, he didn't over-race and really stayed in his own rhythm. That's what won him the race."

The Australian was also "very mindful of the weight difference" when Hard Too Think charged at him. He told himself not to panic to help his horse in his first 2,000m attempt.

"So, the main thing was to keep him balanced and save a bit for the end," he said.

"I actually thought of changing the whip to the left, hoping to find a bit extra. But, at the 100m or 150m, I thought Hard Too Think was coming to the end of his run and my horse was getting the upper hand, and I was going to win.

"It was really a nice feeling in the last 20m. I knew my horse was going to win."

Meagher was worried when Hard Too Think loomed up and poked ahead of Lim's Lightning on straightening. He credited Lerner for a good fight.

"I thought mine would run second. But, when Hard Too Think came up to him, he fought on again," said an emotional Meagher.

"Marc rode his horse really well, because he had 52.5kg on his back and put pressure on Lim's Lightning at the top of the straight. But you cannot take anything away from Lim's Lightning. He carried 58kg and didn't race for two months.

"I'm an emotional mess. He's done an amazing job, winning the Lion City Cup, the Raffles Cup and now the Gold Cup despite the setback of not racing for 57 days and carrying the top weight. Credit to the horse, not me."

He also dedicated the win to his father John, who won the Gold Cup with Kim Angel in 2000 and to Lim's Stable's Lim Siah Mong, who savoured his first Gold Cup.

"I think of my dad. He's not in the best of health, so it's great to win for him. He's my mentor, he's my everything, so to follow him win the Gold Cup is very special. Mr Lim is holidaying in Spain. He's very happy. It is also very special for him," said Meagher.