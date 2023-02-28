Lim's out to scale new summits

Marc Lerner bringing Lim's Puncak Jaya back to the winner's box following a narrow victory in the Class 4 race over 1,600m on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

The Lim’s Stable’s first use of a mountain theme behind the naming of their horses turned out to be a tale of two summits.

Twin peaks they sure were not.

One is Lim’s Kosciuszko – named after Australia’s tallest mountain – winner of a dozen races, including two Group 1s, and the other is Lim’s Denali – named after America’s tallest mountain – a Class 5 filly who has won only once in 11 starts.

So dominant was Lim’s Kosciuszko at his early rampage (three in a row at the time) in 2021 that trainer Daniel Meagher did not need a major brainwave when a new four-year-old from Australia rocked up for the Lim’s.

The Australian was no geography buff or the next Sir Edmund Hillary, but he knows Google.

He just had to key in “mountains of the world” and the same algorithm where the second word after the “Lim’s” prefix begins with the first alphabet of the sire’s name.

The name Lim’s Puncak Jaya popped up for the son of Pure Champion. Located in Indonesia, Puncak Jaya is the world’s highest mountain on an island.

Meagher recalled how the Lim’s boss, Lim Siah Mong, baulked when Lim’s Kosciuszko was first mooted for the son of Kermadec.

The Singaporean businessman would not know where to find the 2,228m-tall mount on a map, let alone pronounce its Polish name.

But the champion owner is not the sort to make a mountain out of a molehill – and the rest is history.

Emboldened, Meagher submitted the Indonesian moniker, confident it will also be approved.

Besides, if size mattered, it was more than twice Mount Kosciuszko’s height at 4,884m.

Again, Lim was not too impressed with the tongue-twister, but still gave it the nod.

After nine starts, Lim’s Puncak Jaya clearly faces a tall order if he is to scale the same heights as Lim’s Kosciuszko.

But he has still paid his way with two wins, including the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,600m) on Saturday.

“When I told Mr Lim about the name, he was like ‘couldn’t you have come up with an easier name’?” quipped Meagher.

“I told him okay boss, next time I’ll go simpler.”

Meagher has duly fine-tuned the process to more palatable names for nine newbies, including seven babies (two-year-olds), just fresh off the registry.

They are Lim’s Fuji, Lim’s Sinai, Lim’s Bighorn, Lim’s Teton, Lim’s Faber (only local for flat Singapore), Lim’s Sarbach, Lim’s Shavano, Lim’s Smythe, and the no-brainer for a son of Embellish – Lim’s Everest.

While his yard may look like a geography class project, Meagher said it was all in the name of fun.

“I Googled again with the new horses, except that I looked for easier names this time,” he said.

“But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what they’re named. We just need fast horses.”

Meagher knows that breathing rarefied air with another Lim’s Kosciuszko would be unlikely.

He would be happy if their ascent does not stall at the first few bases, like for Lim’s Puncak Jaya.

“This horse has come a long way. Not sure how far he’ll go,” he said.

“He was a question mark early on, but he has kept improving.”

However, not many tipped him against Singapore Derby hopeful and debut winner Pacific Bao Bei.

Not even Meagher, despite his charge’s smart work at home.

“I was very happy with him. He ran second first-up, and he trialled super the other day,” he said.

“Marc (Lerner), who’s doing a good job with us, and is getting to know the horses better now, gave him a great report.

“Still, the favourite came with big wraps, and you couldn’t be too confident against a $8 pop.”

Lim’s Puncak Jaya led, like at his maiden win in July. But, when Pacific Bao Bei (Vlad Duric) collared him at the 300m, a second place looked like a good result to take.

Seemingly not to Lim’s Puncak Jaya, who punched his way back to deny the hot favourite by a lip.

“After the finishing line, he was not stopping, which is a good sign he has a good set of lungs,” he said.

“He’ll get 2,000m. It helps there isn’t any strong staying contingent, so maybe he can go up the ladder.”