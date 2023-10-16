Lim’s Saltoro makes it two from two

Carlos and Loetitia Lerner pose with their son Marc and his wife Mathilde after Lim's Saltoro's win. Lerner's parents were in Singapore for two weeks.

Lim's Saltoro (Marc Lerner) fighting back on the fence to regain the upper hand on Silo (Bernardo Pinheiro) in the Novice race over 1,200m on Saturday. Hasten (Simon Kok, No. 10) finished third. Trained by Daniel Meagher, Lim's Saltoro remains unbeaten in two starts.

Lim’s Saltoro’s win on Saturday almost felt like a teaser to the showstopper awaiting the same connections two races later.

The mood was buoyant and confidence was sky-high.

Trainer Daniel Meagher and the Lim’s Stable must have felt they could walk on water as they headed down.

Stable superstar Lim’s Kosciuszko’s bid towards a fifth Group 1 win in a row in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) had been seen by most as a done deal.

But Hongkong Great stole a march, and spoiled the party.

Some thought his rider Wong Chin Chuen was caught napping and underestimated the superior stamina of a (2022) Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) winner.

But Meagher would rather not dwell on the past. Even if coming up short so agonisingly close does smart, he was still mighty proud of his brave warrior.

Lim’s Saltoro’s earlier win in the $75,000 Novice race (1,200m) was not the prelude he had hoped for, but it certainly gave him some solace.

If anything, the Australian handler even paid the biggest compliment by cross-referencing the Shamexpress four-year-old to his more illustrious stablemate, albeit steering well clear of any comparison hype.

They are still separated by 14 wins, including six at Group 1 level.

“He’s a very good horse, I can tell you that,” he said.

“Obviously, he’ll go to Class 4 (after today’s win), it’s a very similar preparation to Kosciuszko. He won a maiden, then went to a Novice, and then a Class 4.”

There is still a long way to go before Lim’s Saltoro can show he can fill those big horseshoes.

While he has emerged as the best of a new batch of 13 Lim’s horses named in the same mountain theme as Lim’s Kosciuszko, Lim’s Saltoro – an Asian peak – is still work in progress.

“He’s not the finished product yet,” said Meagher.

“When he jumped, he didn’t want to get to the fence for Marc (Lerner).

“In the straight, he puts his head up, didn’t want to stretch. So he’s learning a lot, isn’t he?

“But the main thing is for him to pull up well. Credit to Marc, he rides him every day.

“He’s not easy, you take it out of his system, he jacks up, and plays up. So it was a good win today, very happy.”

Lerner, who was also aboard at Lim’s Saltoro’s debut win in an Open Maiden (Poly 1,100m) on Sept 9, concurred with Meagher about the gelding’s untapped potential.

“He brings himself into the race,” said the French jockey.

“I didn’t want to use him too much early. I took my time to cross.

“I thought Silo got my measure, but my horse kept digging in. I don’t want to get too carried away, but that’s a strong horse for next year.

“He has improved a lot. He’s the horse who’s improved the most at Dan’s stable.”

The win – Lerner’s 41st for 2023 – was also a box he had been hoping to tick in the last two weeks.

His Maisons-Laffitte trainer-father, Carlos, and mother, Loetitia, recently visited for two weeks. They flew back to France on Sunday.

The stay just would not have been complete without the son winning at least one race with his parents in the Kranji stands.

In five rides at their first meeting on Oct 7, Lerner not only returned empty-handed, but also with a one-day suspension for careless riding aboard Jungle Cruise.

After deferring the suspension, he had 10 rides at last Saturday’s meeting as his last chance to fulfil the family wish.

It was sheer joy and relief in the whole Lerner camp when his eighth ride, Lim’s Saltoro ($24), who had led and was clearly headed by Silo in the home straight, came back from the jaws of defeat to beat his challenger by a head.

“The home straight was as long as the day started,” said Lerner.

“I’m so happy to win a race with my mum and dad around, along with my wife Mathilde.”

