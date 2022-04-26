Line up early to board United Express

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(10) UNITED EXPRESS is improving with racing. The filly is the form choice.

(5) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL will relish the extra distance, after finishing fourth on debut.

(6) MISTY CLIFFS is looking for the tierce money.

Any money for newcomer (8) READY TO FLY must be seriously respected.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) I AM REGAL won well on debut despite blowing. The form has also been franked.

But she is conceding 3kg to (3) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE, who will take full advantage and will not go down without a fight.

(7) TREATY should have done enough for the tierce money.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

(8) LAMBORGHREENI was heavily backed last time but pulled up striding short and finished down the field. He has blinkers now.

(2) FORWARD SPELL and (4) SEA OF GALILEE finished together last time but Forward Spell needed the outing and should have come on better. Sea Of Galilee finished behind (1) DAWN MISSION previously and the form could hold.

(3) MACTAVISH did well over the longer distance and the little extra trip should suit.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

On the Pashasha form-line, (1) PRETTY IN PEARLS, who was second, should hold (2) COLOUR CODED and stablemate (3) JAPAN APPROVAL. She went on to finish third. Any improvement should see her getting top honours. Colour Coded, who was third, ran second in her next start. She will definitely go close. Japan Approval ran fourth behind Pashasha and is going in fresh.

(5) ARIZONA LADY has been costly to follow but it could just be her day.

(4) JANE WILSON, (6) DESTINY RULES, (7) VAGUELY FAMILIAR and (8) INTERCITY could pop up for the minor placings.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) ALULA’S STAR, a four-time winner from 10 starts, shifted about last time. She could resume winning ways, although meeting a fairly strong field.

(9) SPANISH BOY needed his last run. If a hot pace is set, he could grab them late.

(10) RIGHT CHOICE and (3) BOWIE could finish off strongly if covered early.

(2) MILL QUEEN runs well at this venue and could get away.

(6) CAPTAIN MORISCO could also get into the reckoning.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(1) TIGER IN THE SUN, (2) BIG CITY GIRL, (7) TALLINN and (10) JAVA HOUSE have their say in an open contest. Watch the betting movements.

(3) LULU’S BOY has a wide draw but has speed to get across. He could keep on galloping.

(8) SPEECHMAKER is also drawn wide. But she could earn a cheque too.

(6) BLOOMINGTON is jumping from pole position and must be considered.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(3) HOMELY GIRL needed her first run in new surroundings and should have come on in heaps.

(5) FAST LOVE was not disgraced in his last run on Jan 25. He is also engaged in another race. Should he opt for this, he could be a chance.

(6) CAPTAIN OF GRIT is a force to be reckoned with from a good barrier.

If (4) CARALLUMA is ridden like the last time, she could grab them late.

(1) NOBLE SNIPER has Gate 1 and could have the run of the race.

(9) BALLROOM BLISS is racing in new surroundings. Respect any money.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(5) MCEBISI is overdue to exit from the maiden ranks. But she ran just last Saturday – for a fifth – and it will be a quick back-up.

(1) JAIPUR JEWEL is also threatening and could win.

(11) MAGIC FLOWER was backed on debut but got lost. Look for improvement.

(8) LADY OSIER’s last run was not a true reflection of her ability.

(2) FLOW FOREVER is racing in new surroundings and should get off to a good start.