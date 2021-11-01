On Line puts his hands up for Gold Cup

On Line (No. 10, Oscar Chavez astride) getting up in the last few strides to beat the $20 favourite Special Ops (obscured) and Pennywise (centre) in a thrilling three-way finish on Saturday. He paid $52 for a win.

Champion trainer Michael Clements may well have yet another contender for this month's $ 1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup, a race he won last year with Big Hearted.

His On Line has more or less reached the cut-off point for the time-honoured classic after getting up from last to snatch a last-stride victory in Saturday's $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,600m.

A fortnight ago, his Trumpy scored in Kranji Stakes C over 1,800m on turf, also with Oscar Chavez astride, to put his name up for the 2,000m race.

The Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean already has a strong team with Big Hearted, triple-Group 1 winner Top Knight, Ocean Crossing, So Hi Class, Elite Incredible and Prosperous Return.

The Gold Cup race, inaugurated in 1924, can have a capacity field of 16, with four horses as emergency acceptors.

The Falcon Racing No. 7-owned On Line had to win to earn consideration for a Cup berth - and he just made it by the skin of the teeth.

Last early after jumping from the widest barrier in the field of 12, he was about 10 lengths off the leader Green Star.

Pennywise overtook Green Star turning for home and kicked away strongly, chased by stablemate Senor Don, Vittoria Perfetta and the $20 favourite Special Ops.

Taken to the outside for an unimpeded run by Chavez, On Line began chomping home. Special Ops turned on his turbo on the inside fence and charged home. But, with greater momentum on the outside, On Line got home first by a head in 1min 38.91sec. He paid $52 for a win.

Pennywise was third, just a nose away.

"On that win, he should be thereabouts, around the cut-off mark, or just below. He may get in if a horse or two drop out," said Clements.

"If he runs on like this, it would be tempting to run him in the Gold Cup with a low weight (50kg). But the thing is we tried him in Group company before and he hasn't quite measured up.

"Initially, we thought he could be a Group horse over a distance, but he seems to be more in his element in this class. So, at this stage, I'd say he's an unlikely starter, but you never know.

"Today was the right trip for him. He's been looking for such a race for a while. We had him in a couple of sprints before that, he ran in a 1,400m race at his last start and was running on."

With his fifth success and nine placings from 26 starts, On Line has amassed about $300,000 in prize money.

Clements brought up a double two races later in the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,200m on turf with his Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic winner Starlight, who prevented leading trainer Mark Walker's Hadeer from achieving four wins in a row. Hadeer lost by just a neck.

Walker also saddled a double - Brutus and Entertainer - to remain eight winners ahead of Clements with his tally of 63.

Tit for tat, his Entertainer beat Clements' Muraahib by only a short head.