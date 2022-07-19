On Line ready for big Sunday show

Five-time winner On Line (No. 9) is knocking on the door again, with three smart third placings in his last three starts. On yesterday’s hit-out at Kranji, he looks set to return to the winning list on Sunday.

It has been nine months since his last win, but On Line appears to be running into some kind of form.

Already a five-time winner, the Michael Clements-trained six-year-old picked up some modest cheques at his last three outings.

But a sizeable one could be on the way on Sunday, when the bay New Zealand-bred gelding takes on Class 4 rivals in what looks like a highly competitive $50,000 contest over the Polytrack 1,700m.

In preparation for that tricky assignment, the son of O’Reilly was sent out for gallop on the training track yesterday morning.

With stablemate Karisto as a galloping partner, he covered the 600m trip in 37.6sec.

It was a good piece of work and it should get On Line ripe and ready for action.

Karisto, who will be involved in the Class 3 sprint over the Poly 1,200m, was partnered by apprentice Ibrahim Mamat.

Call it luck – or the lack of it – but On Line was a good thing beaten in his last three starts.

Last time, in a 1,700m race on July 2, he carried plenty of support and went off as the $20 second pick.

Alas, and even with Vlad Duric doing the steering, he could not offer any resistance when Star Jack powered home like a bullet train over the concluding stages. Free Fallin’ was second.

There were no excuses that day. He eventually finished two lengths behind the winner.

Then, there was that third placing in June behind by Lim’s Dreamwalker.

But On Line has trained on. He is in a good place and his competitiveness could be rewarded.

In his last start on July 2, Karisto caught the eye with a pleasing fourth behind stablemates Prosperous Return, Spirit Of Big Bang and Quarter Back.

Also out enjoying the morning sun was My Dreamliner.

He will see action in the Class 4 sprint over the flying 1,100m.

In preparation for that assignment, he loosened up with a gallop over 600m in 37.1sec.

Trained by Richard Lim, who saddled Vgor to land a fighting win over the weekend, My Dreamliner seems to have somewhat lost his way.

His last win was way back in February 2020. However, Lim has not given up on the six-year-old.

Since taking over training duties from Young Keah Yong early this year, he has entered My Dreamliner in just five races.

Last time, his charge made the board when fourth to Attila.

He was some lengths behind the winner but it would have given Lim reason to believe that better things are on the horizon.

Yes, come Sunday, My Dreamliner could be tossed into all of those novelty bets.

Lim will also be hoping for good things from Chicago Star.

The son of Exceed And Excel would have caught the eye of the early risers who were down at Kranji to catch the morning gallops.

They would have seen him dispose of 600m in 37.7sec.

It was a nice piece of work from the three-time winner who has not yet hit his stride.

Chicago Star’s last win was in September last year – but it was a stylish victory.

Switching tactics, his then-trainer Jason Lim opted to race his charge from the front and it paid off handsomely.

Chicago Star found the lead and never gave it back.

However, we have not seen that blistering speed in his recent races.

Then again, he has only faced the starter three times this season.

Although a roughie, he could be warming up for a fourth win.

Yesterday’s fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday:

CLASS 3 (1) – 1,200M

Nowyousee H (M. Lerner) canter/39.5.

The August (B. Shinn) 43.2.

Moongate Star (B. Woodworth) 35.1.

Siam Royal Orchid H 41/35.

Vittoria Perfetta H 40.5.

Monday: Water Rocket H

(T. Krisna) canter/38.

CLASS 3 (2) – 1,200M

Legend Of The Sun H

(K. A’Isisuhairi) 35.1.

Quarter Back H 37.4.

Sure Will Do H 38.2.

Karisto H (M. Ibrahim) 37.6.

Pattaya H 44/35.

Big Tiger (C.C. Wong) 38.8.

Monday: Senor Don (B. Pinheiro) canter/38.

CLASS 4 – 1,700M

On Line H 37.6.

King Louis H (Pinheiro) 36.9.

Melody Fair H 36.2.

Centurion H 36.1.

Gold Kingdom H 35.4.

Salamence (T.H. Koh) 41.4.

Ksatria H (A’Isisuhairi) 38.1

CLASS 4 – 1,200M

Brutus (F. Yusoff) galloped.

Chicago Star H 37.7.

Augustano (V. Duric) 38.

Sun Rectitude 38.1.

Magnifique 43.7.

St Alwyn (R. Stewart) 39.1.

The Wild Prince (Koh) pace work.

Sun Trek (I. Saifudin) 38.3.

CLASS 4 – 1,100M

My Dreamliner H 37.1

Surfie Boy H (Wong) 38.4.

Greatham Girl H (L. Beuzelin) 44/35.

Yes One Ball H (Krisna) 38.5.

CLASS 5 – 1,700M

Grandpa Mick Mac 37.9.

Foresto H 38.2.

Maximilian (Koh) 36.5.

Scooter 42.3.

Monday: Lion Spirit barrier/37.6.

City Hall H 36.8.

CLASS 5 – 1,400M

Super Extreme (Saifudin) 35.8.

Prodigal 39.8.

Runminderbinderrun (Shinn)

39.7.

City Gate H (Wong) 37.5.

Lord Of Cloud (Koh) 36.5.

Crown Dancing (Koh) 38.2.

Beauty Spirit 42.2.

Military Chairman (Lerner)

39.8.

Monday: Fortune Star H

(Beuzelin) barrier/37.6.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Angel Baby H 37.9.

Infinite Wisdom (Lerner) 40.9.

What You Like H (Koh) 36.4.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

Eastiger H 37.9.

Golden Tiger H 38.1.

Atlantean H (Koh) 36.4.

Fight To Victory (N. Zyrul) 36.6.

My Boss (R. Iskandar) 40.7.

Spirit Of D’Wind 38.2.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,000M

Generation M 39.1.

Grand Fighter 39.7.

Bizar Wins (M. Ewe) 39.5.

Monday: Lonhro Gold 36.8.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,000M

Fabu (Koh) 38.2.

First Chief 43.1.

Super Posh H 36.2.

Thomas De Lago (Pinheiro) 36.1.

Sun Step (P.H. Seow) 38.2.

Arion Passion (Wong) 38.1.

Decreto (Ewe) 38.4.

Supersonicsurprise 36.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN – 1,200M

Kinabalu Prince (Woodworth) barrier/35.1.

Amazing M (Pinheiro) 34.9.

Fadaboy (Shinn) 39.8.

Pathfinder (Saifudin) 42.3.

Prioritize H 43.6.

Rocky H (Yusoff) 38.2.

Street Of Dreams (Pinheiro) barrier/35.9.

Legacy Reign 36.2.

Cash Cove (Wong) 38.8. Ejaz H 37.5.