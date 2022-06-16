Listen out for Zulu War Cry in the last race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) CARBONADO has shone in two promising runs so far and should fight out the finish. This race looks suitable.

(5) EMILY’S SPIRIT is threatening to win a race and it makes sense to couple her with Carbonado for a forecast bet.

(8) TUFAAN is clearly unreliable but did run nicely when trying blinkers last time and must be considered.

Watch the betting on the two newcomers (3) DOUBLE DUTY and (4) DREAM SCAPE.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) MI MI APPLE PIE makes her local debut after a change of trainer. Watch the betting on her as she could make vast improvement in a weak field.

(2) LILY OF ORANGE is at her best on this surface and does have in-form rider Richard Fourie in the irons. There was not much between her and (3) GIFT OF GIVING when they have met and should both be right there at the finish once again.

(6) MANSOORIYA makes her local debut and could make vast improvement. Must be included in all those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) TRUMPS EXPRESS has not been at his best of late but should like the step-up in distance and should dominate this one.

(3) JOE HARMAN has been disappointing in that he has yet to get out of the maiden ranks. The drop in distance could suit him and he must be given the utmost respect.

(4) KING OF LUV was a bit disappointing last time but could earn some money.

(5) CHASING CHEETAHS showed improvement last time and deserves respect.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) MARMARA SEA has had a tough season but is always effective over this course and distance. Can win this.

(3) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS ran on strongly at the finish to be close-up behind some in-form runners. He loves this course and distance and should be right there at the finish.

(4) JAEGER MOON bounced back to form with a very nice win last time out but may find this distance a bit sharp.

(5) HERODOTUS is consistent and also has a winning chance.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) YOU KNOW WHO was well beaten in the East Cape Derby last time out. It is his first try on the Polytrack and he cannot be dismissed lightly.

(2) WAITING FOR SUMMER makes his local debut and could improve on the Polytrack. Trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen has a number of runners in this race and the best could be either (4) GREAT WARRIOR or (5) JACOB’S LADDER as although they do not always show their best, they could earn some more money.

(6) MAGICAL MIDLANDS has a wide draw for his jockey to overcome but clearly has a winning chance for a bang-in-form trainer.

(10) IRISH RAIN tackles stronger this time but did win well last time out.

(8) WINGS OF FIRE could be the surprise package as his last run must be ignored.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(2) IDEAL ANGEL is better on turf but has won on this surface and does have an outstanding chance.

(1) RATTLE MOUSE has not won for some time but she is always capable of earning some more money.

(3) NIPPY SWEETIE is another who has not won in a while but is in good form and must be considered.

(5) TO THE MAX won nicely last time. Merits some consideration with the distance.

(6) VISION ON ICE is in good form and is yet another with a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) BIG BAY is always capable of shocking them over this course and distance.

(2) INHERIT THE RAIN has been very good on this surface and should fight out the finish.

(3) WHAT A WINNER likes this course and distance and is not out of it.

(5) VISIWAY tries the Polytrack and could improve.

(6) GREEN LIGHT GAL has improved of late and could earn some more money.

(9) VISTA NOVA tackles stronger this time but is in good heart.

(10) LIFE ON MARS is in good form and could earn some more money in what could be an exciting race.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(16) ZULU WAR CRY was not disgraced last time and could make a winning local debut.

(3) UNDISCLOSED has improved nicely for trainer Oosthuizen and could be a danger over this course and distance.

(5) DUKE OF ORANGE is in good heart and should be included in all permutations.

(14) LOUVAIN needed his local debut and could appreciate this shorter trip.

(18) STAY THE COURSE is currently a reserve runner but has a winning chance if getting into the race.