Listen to the Sound Of Summer in Race 6

Here's a form analysis of Sunday’s South Africa (Greyville):

RACE 1 (1,000M)

The Highveld gelding (4) SONNENSTRAHL is well bred and came in for betting support in both starts. He has not impressed yet but could make a good local debut against this field.

It should get close between (3) GUY FOX, (8) GERONIMO and (7) CHARA SANDS on the Master Keeku formline, in which Guy Fox actually won but was disqualified due to incorrect weight. He has drawn the best of the three and could make amends but Chara Sand was having his first run after being gelded and has improved. More can come to hand and there are first-timers to consider.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) AMARANDI can open her account if she can overcome her midfield draw. She has the form.

(3) INDIGO FIELDS has similar form and can also score. The filly is drawn better than Amarandi.

A wide draw looks to have spoiled things for (8) NOBLE STORM last time. She has drawn even worse but she may have improved after a rest. Watch out for (9) AJRAAS, who was supported and showed ability on debut.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) FULL BLAST was an exciting youngster for his connections last season. His last race came five months after the Grade 1 Daily News 2000. It was not a bad run. Fitter, he should contest the finish.

(3) GIACOMO PUCCINI finally got back in a winning groove after a rest. He won even though slowly away and could be on the up again.

(9) SEA MASTER finished ahead of Full Blast when turning in a promising sprint himself. Chance.

(10) SNIPER SHOT finally broke through but is drawn wide.

RACE 4 (2,100M)

(4) ARIZONA LADY brings consistent form from the Highveld and she would be deserving. She has drawn well to have every chance.

(10) PARK AND FLY could not find cover last time and ran below par. She was improving nicely before that. She just needs luck.

(5) GOLDEN DELIGHT has patchy form. But, overall, she has been much better this season, having matured.

(11) SIEGE OF ORLEANS is the dark horse. She has been finishing thereabouts and this trip suits.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) SUPER SILVER could be anything after an easy maiden win. He needs to settle on handicap debut as he meets a lot better but does have a good draw.

(13) CHEWBACA was unlucky when the pace was a bit slow for him. He was beaten in a close finish. It is a big field and he could get the race run to suit.

(11) MYSTERY BOY benefited from a good draw last time, when winning in style.

(9) A WHOLE NEW WORLD was tested in his last race and could prefer this longer trip.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

The top Highveld miler (1) SOUND OF SUMMER is making his KwaZulu-Natal bow in the Christmas Handicap and he has drawn Gate 1. He has room for improvement as he is still maturing and may rise to the challenge.

(3) CROWN TOWERS is weighted to win again after a confidence-boosting last-start success.

(6) IKIGAI seems to be coming back to his best. The former Gauteng Guineas winner may just relish racing over 1,600m again.

The high-class (14) TRISTFUL looks a threat but is drawn badly.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

On their meeting in the 1,400m Tibouchina, (11) ZIMBABA comes up top. But, on the Grade 1 Garden Province form over this trip, (3) MOUNT LAUREL gets the vote.

In both races, (7) FREESTATE STAR did not give of her best but her SA Fillies Guineas run over the track and trip was good. If in that mood, she could land this Grade 3. Mount Laurel ran a good race upcountry and could finally do it over this trip. She has drawn well. Zimbaba was also eye-catching in a major race but has drawn wide.

(10) GLORY DAYS and (8) LOVE BOMB can upset.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) PINK FLOYD has had no luck. He has been flashing home late and had issues in running. This could be his day.

(10) KAPEN PRIDE has forgotten how to win but is back on the turf track and having dropped in the ratings. He could upset.

(2) SPIRIT OF MY FATE has much in his favour and should have a say.

(1) KNIGHT WARRIOR goes for his hat-trick but the longer trip may not suit as much.

(7) PRINCE OF TARANTO and (9) FARLAND should be right in the mix on collateral form.

There is no Saturday South Africa race card and form analysis because of the Christmas break. Hong Kong racing is on Monday.