Logan on top of the log

Legacy Fortune (Silvestre de Sousa) scoring the second of Donna Logan’s four wins on Sunday.

A fantastic four-timer has given trainer Donna Logan the outright lead in the Singapore trainer’s log for the first time on Sunday.

The Kiwi handler went into the Lion City Cup meeting trailing Tim Fitzsimmons by one win (38 versus 37). But, after Speedy Missile, Legacy Fortune, Trident and Charminton scored, she shot straight to the top.

Fitzsimmons actually went two clear by taking the opener with Thunder. But Speedy Missile pulled one back followed by the leveller when Brazilian star jockey Silvestre de Sousa opened his Singapore account with Legacy Fortune in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,400m).

Trident (Blake Shinn) then improved Logan’s score to 40 winners in the next event, the $75,000 Novice race over 1,400m.

Boomba restored parity for Fitzsimmons in Race 8, but Kranji’s only female trainer still ended the day on top with Charminton’s (Yusoff Fadzli) win in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m.

Logan lapped up the moment, but was not getting too carried away with her new leading status.

“I won’t count my chickens before they hatch. There’s still a long way to go,” said Logan.

“We have a great staff, the horses are running well. What more can we ask for?”

Of the quartet of winners, Legacy Fortune ($27) was the one with a touch of novelty: New connections and new rider for the Irish-bred three-year-old by Dragon Pulse.

Thai outfit Legacy Power Racing Stable has horses with Fitzsimmons, Leslie Khoo and Alwin Tan, and Charles Leck in Kuala Lumpur. But it was its first win with Logan.

Hit-and-run jockey de Sousa was in his second Kranji cameo since his one ride in the Group 1 Singapore Airlines International Cup in May 2013, when his mount, Hunter’s Light, ran sixth to Military Attack.

“I’m so pleased to win a first race for Mr Samsok Phospit. He’s a great bloke, he leaves us alone, he’s so easy to work with,” said Logan.

“The horse had good yielding form. With nothing leading all day, we thought why not try that?

“He led easily, was left alone. Silvestre rated him to perfection.”

The three-time UK champion jockey, who is now a naturalised British citizen, downplayed his input in Legacy Fortune’s easy win.

“The horse was in great form. It was very straightforward,” said the 41-year-old jockey.

“I was just the passenger. I only had to make sure he was not too far in front from the beginning.

“A big thank you to everybody. The reception in Singapore has been great, they have looked after me very well.

“I’m just pleased I rode my first winner here.”

Conversely, the Fortuna NZ Racing Stable-owned Trident ($18) supplied Shinn with his last Singapore winner before he returned to Australia on Sunday night to continue his riding career.

Previously based in Hong Kong for three years, Shinn ended his four-week Kranji stint on a decent record of six winners from 26 rides.

“The Fortuna boss, John Galvin, is here, and it was nice to spend some time with John,” said Shinn.

“He’s a lovely horse and is well managed by Donna. I was happy with the way the race panned out.

“They went quick and I wanted to go underneath the favourite (Major King), but the doors shut out on us.

“I loved how the horse handled the situation.”

Logan could not fathom how Shinn maintained his composure after Trident got squeezed for a run at a crucial point.

“It was big to do what he did. He had a squeezed run, lost ground across the top,” she said.

“I was really concerned with the amount of rain, but he went well.”

Speedy Missile (Yusoff, $44) also relished the wet in the $70,000 Class 3 Division 1 race over 1,200m.

“Once the rain came, it played into his hands, as he loves some easing in the track,” said Logan.

In step with his master’s red-hot form, Yusoff has now pulled away in the apprentice log after he brought up a treble aboard Senor Don ($51) for Ricardo Le Grange.

On 16 winners, he is four clear of Iskandar Rosman and Jerlyn Seow. Charminton ($15) was his 40th winner. His claim has dropped from 3kg to 2kg from now on.