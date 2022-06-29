Logan’s Charminton and Trident can go far

With their 1-2 finish in Sunday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on turf, trainer Donna Logan has uncovered two promising young horses.

It was Charminton, who had the benefit of a good debut second on June 4, that beat his stablemate Trident, a newbie to Kranji.

Ridden by apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli, Charminton led all the way after jumping from pole position.

He clocked a respectable 1min 10.54sec.

Only three years old, Charminton and Trident should develop into nice horses.

They are expected to meet again soon in a Novice event.

“The race experience helped him,” said Logan, of Charminton.

“He’s got the draw, the nice run, and a great ride by Yusoff.

“He’s still growing and a bit immature, so we’ll look after him and we won’t give him too hard a season early in his racing.

“We’ll take him along quietly and we might look at a Novice (race) for him next.”

The Kiwi trainer also praised Trident for his gallant first-up effort.

“The horse has got lots of ability as well, but not the race experience,” she said.

“We’ll see what’s around for Trident, and maybe a Novice for him, too.”

Yusoff said that Charmington, who has improved from his debut, surprised him with the early speed.

“He came from behind to run second last time,” said the Penang-born rider of his sixth winner this year.

“This time, we planned to sit behind the leader. But I was a bit surprised that he jumped so well.

“He was so fast out and I saw that no one wanted to lead, so we went in front.

“I made sure he travelled well and, in the straight, I gave him a nice squeeze and he did the job.

“Compared to his last start, his run this time is better and I feel that he’s stronger.

“He can lead and come from behind, which shows that he is versatile, so there’s more to look forward to.”

A New Zealand-bred gelding owned by Te Akau Racing Stable, Charminton raced four times in Australia for a second and a third.