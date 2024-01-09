Logan's young Gun has second success in sight

Gun scoring with apprentice Jamil Sarwi atop on Dec 9. On his hit-out on Jan 9, the smart three-year-old should hit the bull's-eye again on Jan 14.

With persistent rain pelting most of Singapore, being outdoors was not the best option.

But members of the racing community had few choices.

Or none, really.

With 11 races coming up on Jan 14, there were horses that needed to be walked, trotted, cantered and galloped.

So it was, on the morning of Jan 9, the Kranji racecourse was pockmarked by images of horses being put through their paces ahead of their assignments.

Some just loosened up. Others went against the clock and more than a handful got racegoers at trackside talking.

Monopolising the conversation were two runners entered for the Novice event over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

They were Gun and Strike Gold.

In separate gallops, both youngsters went under the 40-second mark.

Gun clocked 39.1 for his effort over the 600m while Strike Gold went a tad faster, registering 38.9 for that same trip.

Back to that Novice event, which carries a purse of $75,000, it is shaping up to be an exciting contest with some future talents coming under starter’s orders.

For now and in the mix we have Gun and Strike Gold.

Prepared by Donna Logan, Gun has been a revelation since Kranji’s woman trainer sent him to the races on Oct 14, 2023.

That day, he finished second to Kungfu Hero – despite his rider being put at a distinct disadvantage when his saddle shifted back.

No point crying over spilt milk.

So the connections got back to the drawing board on him and, two starts later, they saw the fruits of their hard work.

Gun covered himself with glory, beating a talented Open Maiden field over the 1,200m sprint.

And he did it in style, putting 2½ lengths between himself and second-placed October. That was on Dec 9.

Apprentice Jamil Sarwi, who did the work on him on Jan 9, was in the saddle that day.

The pair looked like they could make it a quickfire double when Logan entered Gun for a Novice event on Dec 30.

Alas, it was not to be.

The three-year-old was – well – outgunned by Aniki, who took the chocolates by a length.

Well, that is behind him right now and, with Jan 9 workout under his girth, Gun looks well-placed to shoot down his rivals in the Jan 14 showdown.

Then again, maybe not.

Strike Gold was equally impressive on the training track, and the colt from Ricardo Le Grange’s yard will want a piece of the pie.

A winner on debut, which was on July 15, Strike Gold has not been able to replicate that showing in all of his next six starts.

But he did put in an admirable effort two starts back on Dec 2.

That day, in a Class 4 event over the 1,200m on the Polytrack, Strike Gold was sent on his way as the $18 top pick.

Under a ride from Vitor Espindola, he had the early lead but surrendered it before the home turn.

He still looked in it at the furlong mark but could not cope with that brilliant finishing burst of speed from Groovy, who eventually took the honours with two lengths to spare.

Staunch and loyal supporters of Singapore racing for decades, the Yongs of Gold Stable would have been disappointed.

But they can take heart in the fact that their youngster is in fine fettle and he should hold his own in the sprint that is coming up.

On the undercard, it could be worth your while to pay attention to Ksatria.

Trained by Stephen Gray for the Dago Stable, Ksatria (Jamil) turned in a pleasing gallop, running the 600m in 39.6 in the wet.

Now a seven-year-old, he has been a good horse to have in the yard.

Thrice already, he has served up wins for his connections.

However, you have to go all the way back to July 30, 2023, to find the last time he saluted the judge.

That day, when obliged to race wide in a 1,200m event, he still had enough in the tank to charge home and then hold off a spirited challenge from eventual runner-up, War Warrior.

Ksatria fired blanks in his next five starts but he did turn in a nice gallop when running third in a recent trial.

It is always difficult to say with certainty what could happen in Class 5 races.

But one thing is certain.

After racing and falling short in his recent races – all of which have been against Class 4 opposition – Ksatria will appreciate the drop in class.

And, on the back of his nice hit-out, he could put that Class 5 race to bed long before the others come to realise what hit them.

