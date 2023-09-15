Longer trip should suit King Pelles

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) VIBE SA has put in three smart efforts for Gareth van Zyl, including a narrow loss on this course, and he could be hard to beat.

(4) YANNAKIS ran no sort of race last time, but that was his first run after a move to Summerveld. He has shown potential and should make big improvement.

(10) COTTON RON is game and should crack it for his maiden soon.

(5) GIVE US A SMILE improved in blinkers last run.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) LADY GREENSLEEVES has been knocking at the door for some time now. Distance suited in a field with shallow form.

(13) MINOGUE has a difficult draw but has run two crackers for Wendy Whitehead, a stable in form. She goes the turn for the first time, that may be of concern.

(7) FLIGHT MANEUVER raced green in a promising debut and should come on from that.

(8) ELEGANT ACT is a first-timer and may be worth following.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) KING PELLES came within a head of causing a major boilover on debut. Extra 200m should suit.

(10) VAN MEIJEL was a beaten even-money favourite last start and can make amends.

(5) BENNI IN THE AREA was second-best to a smart sort like Mexican Pete. Can make an impression.

(12) MAGIC PRINCE has a horror draw. He was narrowly beaten last run over course and distance when tried in blinkers first time.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(5) FREE WILL has made steady improvement and was a close-up second last time.

(10) LADY IS A CHAMP ran the best race of her life when touched off last time.

(4) I’M DIVINE has shown signs of coming to hand on the Poly and can finish in the money.

(3) WESTOCKMARKETBORSE is back in blinkers and can place.

Race 5 (2,200m)

(4) AVERNI KING was touched off in a desperate finish last time out. Can go one better.

(5) PIRATE PRINCE was not far behind the highly-rated Addabar last time out.

(9) CYBER TIME has only 49kg to shoulder. With some luck in running, he could go all the way.

(12) EL REY VIENE got going only late last run. Never far back and can go close.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(4) PRINCESS OZMA took on males last run and has also been up against stronger of late. The stable is in form.

(12) HOT STRIKE jumps up five points for a dirty fifth last time, but that was in stronger company than what she meets here. She has come to hand of late and looks primed for this in spite of her handicap.

(14) GIVERS GRACE is never far back and did well against stronger rivals on this course last time out.

(1) ROY’S ROCKER was much improved on the Poly last run, and with only 48kg to shoulder, she will be dangerous.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) PURPLENINJATURTLE has been kept to the Poly but he ran an absolute cracker when touched off by the highly rated Sovereign State last time. He switches to the turf but could prove a cut above some fairly useful opposition.

(2) MISS ARLBERG jumps from the next-door gate for Michael Roberts and she takes on males. She was a recent maiden winner but has improved with every outing leading up to her maiden win. She gets lumps of weight from her male rivals.

(4) BEVIES DELIGHT has taken a big drop in the handicap and can do better than her recent form would suggest.

(6) LET THE FLAG FLY boasts some good form in useful company and is certainly not out of it.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) BUSTER KEATON started at long odds last outing but was narrowly beaten from a tough draw. He has a better gate.

(9) WINTER WAVES has had to navigate difficult draws of late, and another here, but he is never far back and has taken a three-point drop in the handicap.

(6) MAGWINYA has been improving slowly on the Poly and can do much better back on turf.

(8) DROGARATI has come down slightly in the ratings and, with a 4kg claimer up, he can make an impression although his recent turf form has not been great.